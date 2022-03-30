Miami Open 2022: Today's results, scores, winners and recap - Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev reach quarterfinals, Naomi Osaka advances to last 4 | Day 9

Grand Slam champions Daniil Medvedev and Naomi Osaka both enjoyed straight-set victories on Day 9 of the Miami Open.

The likes of Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz booked their spots in the quarterfinals of the competition. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner also reached the last eight after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios in straight sets.

Belinda Bencic, meanwhile, reached the semifinals after a comfortable win over Daria Saville.

Here are the major results from Day 9 of the 2022 Miami Open:

Medvedev beats Brooksby

Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open

Top seed Daniil Medvedev sealed his place in the last eight of the Miami Open by beating Jenson Brooksby in straight sets. The Russian did not have the best of starts as he was broken in the first game. But with Brooksby serving for the set at 5-4, Medvedev found his groove, winning the next three games to take the opening set 7-5.

Medvedev carried his momentum into the second set to race into a 3-0 lead. He took the set 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals where he will take on reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz.

Daniil claims a 7-5 6-1 win over Jenson Brooksby to reach Miami QF. One more win left before returning on World No.1's throne! Medvedev ousts thephenomenonDaniil claims a 7-5 6-1 win over Jenson Brooksby to reach Miami QF. One more win left before returning on World No.1's throne! Medvedev ousts the 🇺🇲 phenomenonDaniil claims a 7-5 6-1 win over Jenson Brooksby to reach Miami QF. One more win left before returning on World No.1's throne! https://t.co/KrM5514z8q

Osaka too good for Collins

Naomi Osaka continued her good run of form in Miami by reaching the semifinals with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Danielle Collins. Osaka was dominant from start to finish and had little trouble dispatching the Australian Open runner-up. The Japanese will square off against Belinda Bencic for a place in the final.

José Morgado @josemorgado Naomi Osaka easily beats Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-1 to reach the semifinals in Miami against Bencic on Thursday.



This is Osaka's best result since the Australian Open title in 2021. Two big weeks for her.



Nice touch from Danielle, who finished the match despite being injured. Naomi Osaka easily beats Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-1 to reach the semifinals in Miami against Bencic on Thursday.This is Osaka's best result since the Australian Open title in 2021. Two big weeks for her.Nice touch from Danielle, who finished the match despite being injured. https://t.co/fTb1tPOy9J

Alcaraz seals quarter-final berth with Tsitsipas win

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz continued his momentous rise, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 in Miami. The Greek started the match strong and opened up a 5-2 lead in the first set. But Alcaraz fought back to win the next five games to take it 7-5. The Spaniard broke early in the second set and won it 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Ruud eliminates Norrie

Casper Ruud sealed his place in the quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets. The Norwegian made his move in the fourth game of the match to break the Brit and open up a 3-1 lead. He kept his composure to take the first set 6-3. Norrie fought hard all the way through but Ruud was not to be denied. The Norwegian took the second set 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals where he will meet Alexander Zverev.

Miami Open 2022: Day 8 results at a glance

Men's singles (fourth round):

(6) Casper Ruud def. (10) Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4

(2) Alexander Zverev def. (Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-4

(9) Jannik Sinner def. (WC) Nick Kyrgios 7-6(3), 6-3

(1) Daniil Medvedev def. Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1

Francisco Cerundolo def. (28) Frances Tiafoe 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 6-2

(8) Hubert Hurkacz def. Lloyd Harris 7-6(3), 6-2

(14) Carlos Alcaraz def. (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3

Miomir Kecmanovic def. (11) Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Women's singles (quarterfinals):

(22) Belinda Bencic def. (WC) Daria Saville 6-1, 6-2

Naomi Osaka def. (9) Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-1

Men's doubles (quarterfinals):

(6) Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski def. Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-1

(WC) Nick Kyrgios / Thanasi Kokkinakis def. (3) Horacio Zeballos / Marcel Granollers 7-5, 6-2

Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli def. Federico Delbonis / Maximo Gonzalez 4-6, 6-3, 10-7

Women's doubles (quarterfinals):

Ekaterina Alexandrova / Yang Zhaoxuan def. Sania Mirza / Kirsten Flipkens 6-3, 7-6(3)

(1) Elise Mertens / Veronika Kudermetova def. Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe 6-3, 3-6, 11-9

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala