Miami Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Clara Tauson

Date: March 21, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Elena Rybakina vs Clara Tauson preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

After a first-round bye, Elena Rybakina will take on qualifier Clara Tauson in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open on Thursday.

Rybakina started the season with a title-winning run at the Brisbane International and scored a dominant 6-0, 6-3 win over Aryna Sabalenka in the final. The Kazakh then bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International.

Rybakina was one of the favorites to win the Australian Open but was stunned by Anna Blinkova in the second round. She bounced back by claiming her second title of the season at the Abu Dhabi Open.

Rybakina continued to rack up wins and reached the final of the Qatar Open, where World No. 1 Iga Swiatek put an end to her unbeaten ways. She next reached the quarterfinals in Dubai but withdrew before her match due to an injury.

Rybakina's poor luck with health issues continued as she couldn't defend her Indian Wells title due to a gastrointestinal illness. She was the runner-up in Miami last year, her best result at the venue thus far.

Tauson scored wins over Tamara Zidansek and Oceane Dodin to qualify for the main draw. She faced home favorite Caroline Dolehide in her opener. The young Dane claimed the first set for herself but her opponent fought back to take the second set and level the proceedings.

It looked like Dolehide would run away with the match as she struck first in the decider to go 2-1 up. However, her momentum came to a halt as Tauson reeled off the next five games to wrap up a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win.

Elena Rybakina vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Rybakina leads Tauson 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2019 Swedish Open in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -1000 +1.5 (-5000) Over 19.5 (-115) Clara Tauson +550 -1.5 (+875) Under 19.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Clara Tauson prediction

Clara Tauson at the 2024 Miami Open.

Tauson composed herself in the decider to steal the match away from Dolehide, who was in control from the second set. Her win over the American was just her fourth at the main draw level.

This will be Rybakina's first match in a month after being on the sidelines due to health reasons. Now that she's feeling healthy, she'll be hungry to secure some wins. The Kazakh has performed well in most of the tournaments she has competed in this year.

Tauson also has a big game like Rybakina. However, the latter is more consistent and precise with her shotmaking and is a better mover around the court as well. The Kazakh could be off to a slow start given her time off, though it won't take her too long to find her footing in this match given how she has played all season long.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.