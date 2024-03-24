Miami Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (17) Madison Keys

Date: TBD

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA

Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships - Getty Images

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina will continue her quest for a first Miami Open title against home favorite Madison Keys in the fourth round.

Rybakina kicked off her campaign in Miami against Clara Tauson of Denmark in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. She fought back from one set down to claim a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Up against another home favorite Taylor Townsend in the third round, Rybakina landed the first blow with a break in the seventh game of a tight first set. Another tight set followed, with Townsend this time breaking first to gain a 5-3 advantage. Rybakina broke back when Townsend was serving for the match at 5-4, but ultimately lost the set in a grueling tie-breaker.

Both players started the third set solidly, winning their first four service games each. Up 5-4, Rybakina broke Townsend's serve in the final game of the match to seal a 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 win.

Keys, meanwhile, also received a first-round bye and began her campaign against Diana Shnaider of Russia in the second round. Keys coasted to a 6-2, 6-4 win. She went up against Wang Xinyu in the third round. Keys dominated the first set, breaking early and serving out the set 6-4.

A tight second set followed. With no breaks of serve, it went into a tie-break. Keys, however, capitalized on the big, ultimately sealing a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win.

Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Elena Rybakina and Madison Keys have faced off thrice on tour, with the American currently leading their head-to-head 2-1. Rybakina, however, won their last meeting in Ostrava back in 2022.

Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Elena Rybakina Madison Keys

(Odds to be added once made available)

Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys prediction

Madison Keys at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Elena Rybakina heads into her match with Madison Keys on the back of two consecutive three-set victories. While she hasn't looked her best since her return from illness that forced her out of the BNP Paribas Open, she has managed to remain decisive when it mattered.

Rybakina showed incredible grit and restraint to get herself over the line against both Tauson and Townsend. She's looked good on serve but had to improve her unforced error count.

Keys, meanwhile, has been in great form since the start of the tournament. She served a flawless victory in the second round, breaking her opponent's serve 4 times in as many opportunities presented.

She looked equally good in the third round against Wang, winning 71% of her points behind her first serve and 49 points in total on serve.

Keys heads into their quarterfinal encounter on the back of better form, but there is no discounting Rybakina's experience at this level. The American will have to play a sound game all around if she is to beat Rybakina.

Pick: Elena Rybakina in three sets.