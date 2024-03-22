Miami Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Taylor Townsend preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Taylor Townsend

Date: TBD

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA

Elena Rybakina vs Taylor Townsend preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships - Getty Images

Third seed Elena Rybakina is set to lock horns with home favorite Taylor Townsend in round three of the 2024 Miami Open.

Rybakina kicked off her Miami Open campaign against Clara Tauson of Denmark in the second round. She went down a break early and couldn't recover, conceding the opener in the process.

Rybakina fought back in the second set, jumping to the early lead with a break in the very first game. She failed to serve the set out at 5-4, but ultimately broke Tauson back in the 11th game to seal the set 7-5.

The third set began with both players breaking each other's serve. Rybakina broke once again in the fifth game. That proved to be enough as she went on to seal a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Townsend, meanwhile, kicked off her campaign in the qualifiers. She beat Laura Pigossi and Emina Bektas for a berth in the main draw.

Townsend overcame a first-set deficit against Lucia Bronzetti in the first round, clawing back to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Up against 25th seed Elise Mertens in the second round, the American played a flawless match to win it 6-2, 6-2. She was great on serve, winning 76% of her points on her first serve and 25 points in total on serve.

Elena Rybakina vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head

Elena Rybakina vs Taylor Townsend haven't yet faced off on tour, with their encounter in Miami slated to be their first.

Elena Rybakina vs Taylor Townsend odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Elena Rybakina Taylor Townsend

(Odds to be added once made available)

Elena Rybakina vs Taylor Townsend prediction

Taylor Townsend at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Townsend's third-round encounter promises to be an exciting one.

Rybakina seems to have brushed off the disappointment of not being able to defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open due to illness. She fought back valiantly from one set down to claim the win against Tauson in the previous round.

Townsend, meanwhile, is riding high on the back of four consecutive victories already at the event. She eased through her last round against Mertens, winning 76% of her points on her first serve and breaking her opponent's serve 4 times in 5 tries presented.

Putting aside the great form, Rybakina heads into the encounter the slight favorite based on her experience and in terms of fitness. Townsend has spent a lot more time on the court, having also played two three-setters already.

Pick: Elena Rybakina in straight sets.