Miami Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (27) Victoria Azarenka

Date: March 28, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,770,480

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Miami Open.

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina will take on two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals of the 2024 Miami Open on Thursday.

After a couple of three-set tussles against Clara Tauson and Taylor Townsend, Rybakina reached the fourth round. She then scored her first straight sets victory of the week with a win over Madison Keys.

Rybakina faced her fellow top 10 cohort Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals. The Kazakh went up a break to lead 4-2 in the first set but her opponent broke back immediately to stay on level terms.

With Sakkari serving to force a tie-break at 6-5, Rybakina snagged another break to take the set. The Greek then led by a break twice in the second set but couldn't hold on to the advantage. She next fended off a couple of match points at 5-4 and eventually claimed the set as she outplayed the Kazakh in the tie-break.

Rybakina landed the first blow in the third set to go 4-3 up. Sakkari saved another couple of match points to make it 5-4 after that but the Kazakh closed out the match in the next game for a 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4 win.

Azarenka downed Peyton Stearns, Zheng Qinwen and Katie Boulter to set up a quarterfnial showdown against Yulia Putintseva. The former World No. 1 rallied from a break down twice in the first set and fought off three set points to capture the opener via a tie-break.

Putintseva stepped up her game as she dished out a breadstick to her opponent to clinch the second set. Azarenka turned the match in her favor in the decider as she surged to a 5-1 lead. While she failed to close out the match on her first try, she didn't falter a second time and registered a 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-3 win.

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Rybakina leads Azarenka 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships after the Belarusian's mid-match retirement.

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Victoria Azarenka

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Miami Open.

Both players were tested thoroughly in the quarterfinals by their respective opponents but managed to edge past them. Azarenka blasted 47 winners against 44 unforced errors. Rybakina, meanwhile, struck 35 winners compared to 52 unforced errors.

Azarenka lost her first couple of matches against Rybakina in straight sets. She appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough when they crossed paths in Dubai last month. The Belarusian claimed the first set but an injury forced to her retire at the end of the second set.

Rybakina has the edge over Azarenka when it comes to serve and shotmaking, often overpowering her older opponent from the baseline. The Belarusian is the better mover on the court and more comfortable with switching tactics, while being a great returner too.

Azarenka has played at a high level throughout the tournament. She's a three-time champion in Miami as well and coule put the Kazakh in a spot of bother. Rybakina has been the tour's most consistent performer this year. Coupled with her record against the Belarusian, she'll be favored to reach yet another final at the venue.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.