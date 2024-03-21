Miami Open 2024: Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Elina Svitolina vs (PR) Naomi Osaka

Date: March 22, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka preview

Elina Svitolina at the 2024 ASB Classic.

15th seed Elina Svitolina will square off against four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open on Friday.

Svitolina's strong start to the year saw her finish as the runner-up to Coco Gauff at the ASB Classic. Her good run of form continued at the Australian Open where she reached the fourth round. She faced Linda Noskova for a spot in the last eight but was forced to retire from the match due to an injury.

Svitolina took some time off to recover and returned to action at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where Iga Swiatek eliminated her in the third round. She reached the third round at Indian Wells but went down to Emma Navarro. As one of the seeded players in Miami, she received a first-round bye.

Osaka was drawn against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round here. The latter had just won a Challenger event in Charleston over the past weekend. However, the Japanese played one of her best matches this season to subdue her opponent. A single break of serve in each set helped her score a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

The two have crossed paths six times before this, with the head-to-head being deadlocked at 3-3. Osaka won their previous encounter at the 2019 Australian Open in straight sets.

Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Elina Svitolina -140 +1.5 (-350) 2 sets (-190) Naomi Osaka +110 -1.5 (+220) 3 sets (+135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Miami Open.

Osaka didn't face a single break point during her win over Cocciaretto. While she won over 80% of points on first and second serves, she was only able to get 46% of first serves in play. Svitolina certainly won't let her off the hook that easy.

However, the Ukrainian seems to be amid a slowdown. Her recent results have been decent but her level is a step below from what it was at the start of the season, and even last year.

The two are now set to renew their rivalry after five years. Both are in different stages of their comebacks. It has been almost a year since the Ukrainian returned to the tour, while the former World No.1 began her second innings this year.

Osaka bested Svitolina en route to the Australian Open title in 2019. The latter won their previous match which took place right here in Miami. The Japanese's more offensive approach is put to the test against her opponent's more defense-oriented game.

Osaka's serve will be instrumental in deciding the outcome of this match. If she's able to defend it well, she has a good chance of winning, or else it's Svitolina who'll come out on top.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

