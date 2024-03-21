Miami Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi

Date: March 22, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi preview

Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy at 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Getty Images

Fresh off her Indian Wells triumph, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is slated to kick off her 2024 Miami Open campaign against Camila Giorgi in the second round.

Swiatek opened her 2024 campaign at the Australian Open but suffered a disappointing defeat in the third round to Linda Noskova. She brushed aside the disappointment at the Qatar Open two weeks later.

She defeated third seed Elena Rybakina 7-6 (8), 6-2 in a tightly contested final to capture her third straight crown in Qatar. Swiatek was defeated by an inspired Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

She won the title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last week without dropping a set. A clinical display in the finals against 9th seed Maria Sakkari saw her capture her career's second BNP Paribas Open title.

Camila Giorgi, meanwhile, is 3-5 in the W/L column for the season. She kicked off her 2024 campaign at the Brisbane International with a win over Peyton Stearns in round one but was comprehensively beaten by third seed Jelena Ostapenko in round two.

She suffered opening-round defeats at the Linz Open and the BNP Paribas Open. Giorgi saw off Katie Boulter in the first round in Indian Wells but succumbed in the second to 26th seed Linda Noskova.

She kicked off her Miami Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Magdalena Frech in the first round on Thursday.

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Camila Giorgi have faced off twice before, with honors split equally at one apiece. The Pole won their last encounter 6-2, 6-4 at the 2021 Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Camila Giorgi

(Odds to be added once made available)

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Camila Giorgi at 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Getty Images

Iga Swiatek heads into the 2024 Miami Open full of confidence after her dominant performance in the Californian desert.

The World No. 1 picked up the BNP Paribas Open without dropping a single set and looking solid on both wings. She comprehensively defeated the likes of Danielle Collins, Linda Noskova, Caroline Wozniacki, and Marta Kostyuk en route to the final, where she beat Maria Sakkari.

As for Giorgi, she comes into the contest on the back of a comprehensive win herself. She brushed aside M. Frech 6-4, 6-2 in round one, winning an incredible 83% of points on her first serve. She was equally decisive on her returns, breaking serve three times.

The faster hard court in Miami is likely to assist Swiatek, who has the complete all-round package. Giorgi, meanwhile, will have to serve well and dominate the rallies from the baseline if she is to have a chance.

Pick: Iga Swiatek in straight sets.