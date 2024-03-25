Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jannik Sinner vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA | India - Sony Liv

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Third seed Jannik Sinner is set to lock horns with Christopher O'Connell in the fourth round of the 2024 Miami Open on Tuesday, March 26.

The Italian kicked off his Miami Open campaign against compatriot Andrea Vavassori in the second round, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Up against 25th seed Tallon Griekspoor in round two, both players were incredible on serve in the first set. Sinner slipped first in the eleventh game, presenting Griekspoor the first set 7-5.

It was a similar scenario in the second set, with both of them firing from the serves once again. It was Sinner who capitalized on the slight rain delay, breaking Griekspoor and serving out the set at 7-5.

The third set was a blowout in favor of the Italian, who claimed the set and the match 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in 2 hours and 23 minutes.

O'Connell, meanwhile, began his campaign against Vit Kopriva in the first round, winning 6-4, 6-4. He upset Frances Tiafoe in the second round, winning another match in straight sets 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Slated against first-time American teen Martin Damm Jr. in the third round, O'Connell fought off two incredibly tight tie-breakers to seal a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win.

Both players were incredible on serve with the match seeing just two breaks of serve. O'Connell notched 13 aces and won 81% of points on the back of his first serve.

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Christopher O'Connell have faced off once on tour at the Atlanta Open back in 2021. O'Connell won that match in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

Christopher O'Connell at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Getty Images

Jannik Sinner heads into his fourth-round encounter against Christopher O'Connell as the favorite, despite the Australian's great run of form at the event.

Sinner, currently 18-1 for the season, has looked solid for most parts of Miami except during the first set against Griekspoor. He has otherwise looked in scintillating touch, a form that he's carried forward from his wins in Australia and Rotterdam.

O'Connell, on the other hand, has looked very good himself, not having dropped a set en route to the last 16. He has been incredible on serve in tournaments, notching up 40 aces up until now and averaging 80% of points won on his first serve.

The conditions are likely to suit both players equally, but Sinner holds the edge in terms of experience. O'Connell will once again have to be on the top of his service games and create early inroads on Sinner's serve if he is to have a chance.

Pick: Jannik Sinner in straight sets.