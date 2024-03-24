Miami Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (25) Tallon Griekspoor

Date: March 24, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Sinner at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 8

Second seed Jannik Sinner will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday (March 24).

Sinner has made an outstanding start to the season, chalking up 17 wins from 18 matches and title-winning runs at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells 2024, where he lost to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian started his campaign in Miami by cruising past compatriot Andrea Vavassori in straight sets (6-3, 6-4). He will be determined to continue his rich vein of form and end the hardcourt season on a high, where he has already won two titles.

Tallon Griekspoor on the main tour

Meanwhile, Tallon Griekspoor has made a decent start to the season, garnering 10 wins from 16 matches and a semifinal finish at the Rotterdam Open. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Masters.

The Dutchman began his campaign in Miami with a hard-fought win over Alex Michelson, with scores of 7-6(5), 6-7(7), 6-4. He won 81.5 % of first-serve points against the American and crossed the finish line remarkably in two hours and 41 minutes.

Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Sinner leads the head-to-head against Griekspoor 3-0. He defeated the Dutchman most recently in the semifinals of the Rotterdam Open 2024.

Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner Tallon Griekspoor

Odds will be updated when available.

Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Sinner at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 8

The California crowd can expect a gripping contest between Jannik Sinner and Tallon Griekspoor in the third round of the Miami Open. Both players will be determined to continue their run and end the hardcourt season on a high.

Sinner has been the man to beat on the main tour this year. The Italian has raised the bar for his peers with his impeccable all-around game and exemplary conditioning on tour. He was two wins away from clinching his third title this year in Indian Wells, but Carlos Alcaraz stood in the way in the semifinals.

Having said that, Griekspoor will need to have a refined strategy to tackle Sinner's counterpunching and heavy groundstrokes. The Dutchman couldn't find his feet during their recent encounter in Rotterdam and will be eager to perform better this time around. He likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and relies heavily on his forehand.

Ultimately, the player who begins on the front foot and manages to exploit their opponent's weaknesses will have the upper hand in this encounter. Griekspoor has the pedigree to present a serious challenge to Sinner, but the Italian should be able to open his bag of tricks and get past him once again this year.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.