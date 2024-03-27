Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 9

Day 9 at the 2024 Miami Open will see the top half of the women's draw and the bottom half of the men's draw go head-to-head in the last eight.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will continue his quest for a first title in Miami against Tomas Machac. The Czech is coming off a couple of big wins against Andrey Rublev and Andy Murray. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is slated to take on 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry in the other quarterfinal.

On the women's side, 23rd seed Caroline Garcia is set to take on Danielle Collins in the first of the women's quarters. Iga Swiatek's conqueror, Ekaterina Alexandrova will go head-to-head with fifth seed and home favorite Jessica Pegula in the second of the women's last-eight tussles.

Doubles action is set to take place on Grandstand with the likes of Ben Shelton, Christopher Eubanks, Ivan Dodig, Austin Krajicek, and others in action. Alexandrova is also set to feature in the women's doubles quarterfinals.

On that note, here's a quick dive into the schedule for Day 9 of the Miami Open.

Schedule for Day 9 of the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (23) Caroline Garcia vs Danielle Collins

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Machac

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (14) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (22) Nicolas Jarry

Grandstand

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (4) Marcel Horacio Zeballos & Marcel Granollers vs Lloyd Glasspool & Jean-Julien Rojer

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (2) Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek vs (Marcelo Melo & Edouard Roger-Vasselin or Christopher Eubanks & Ben Shelton)

followed by: (2) Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe vs Ashlyn Krueger & Sloane Stephens

After suitable rest: (OSE) Ekaterina Alexandrova & Irina Khromacheva vs (OSE) Jasmine Paolini & Sara Errani

Where to watch Miami Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Miami Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel & TC Plus

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN SPORTS

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Liv & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 9 is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. local time on both Stadium and Grandstand. The night session, meanwhile, is set to begin not before 7:00 p.m. on the main court. Match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 9 are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session: Stadium & Grandstand) Start Time: (Evening session: Stadium) USA/Canada March 27, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET March 27, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET UK March 27, 2024, 5:00 p.m. GMT March 27, 2024, 11:00 p.m. GMT Indian March 27, 2024, 10: 30 p.m. IST March 28, 2024, 4:30 a.m. IST