Miami Open 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (Q)

Date: March 22, 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview

Fritz at the BNP Paribas Open

Twelfth seed Taylor Fritz will take on Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday (March 22).

Fritz has made an impressive start to the season, chalking up 12 wins from 16 matches and a title-winning run at the Delray Beach Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open before losing to Novak Djokovic.

The American will enter Miami on the back of a fourth-round finish at the Indian Wells. He outfoxed the likes of Alejandro Tabilo and Sebastian Baez in California, but couldn't make his mark against Holger Rune, who outsmarted him in an absorbing three-set contest.

Thiago Seyboth Wild on tour

Meanwhile, Thiago Seyboth Wild has made a promising start to the season amassing six wins from 15 matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the Rio Open. He also reached the third round of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

The Brazilian has been sensational at the Miami Open so far. He secured a main-draw berth via the qualifiers and then overpowered Nuno Borges in the first round. Seyboth Wild defeated the Portuguese talent in one hour and 42 minutes with scores of 6-4, 7-5. He is yet to lose a set in Miami.

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0. They have never faced each other on the main tour.

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz Thiago Seyboth Wild

Odds will be updated when available.

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild prediction

Taylor Fritz plays a shot on the men's tour

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Taylor Fritz and Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second round of the Miami Open. Both players have a decent record on the hardcourts and will be determined to make a deep run at the ATP 1000 event.

Fritz will feel gutted to have not made a significant impact at the Indian Wells. Despite winning the first set against Rune, he couldn't outlast the Dane in the fourth round. The American will be hoping to increase his level in Miami and stake his claim for the title. He is known for his resilient all-round game, deft movement, and fantastic awareness on court.

Seyboth Wild, on the contrary, has been putting in the hard yards to find his best form at the highest level. The youngster picked up the first top-20 win of his career this month, outclassing Karen Khachanov in the second round of the Indian Wells. The in-form Brazilian likes to play a high-risk game and has the ability to find a winner from anywhere on court.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and executes their strategy to the tea will have the upper hand in this contest. Seyboth Wild has the potential to present a stern challenge for Fritz, but the American should be able to pass this test and move on to the next round with relative ease.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.