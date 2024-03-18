Miami Open 2024: Venus Williams and Diana Shnaider preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Venus Williams vs Diana Shnaider

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA

Venus Williams and Diana Shnaider preview

Venus Williams at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams is set to lock horns with Russian teenager Diana Shnaider in the first round of the Miami Open on Tuesday, March 19.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, now aged 43, has barely featured on tour this season. Her only appearance was at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where she lost in the first round 6-2, 3-6, 0-6 to Nao Hibino of Japan.

Diana Shnaider, meanwhile, kicked off her season at the Brisbane International where she lost in the first round to compatriot and fellow teen Mirra Andreeva. At the Australian Open, she succumbed to 26th seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.

Shnaider picked up the first WTA title of her career at the 2024 Thailand Open. She beat top seed Magda Linette, Paulda Badosa, Dalma Galfi, Wang Xinyu and Zhu Lin on the way to the title.

The Russian has since reached the Round of 64 at the Qatar Open and the BNP Paribas Open.

Venus Williams and Diana Shnaider head-to-head

Venus Williams and Diana Shnaider are yet to face off in professional competition and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Venus Williams and Diana Shnaider odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Venus Williams Diana Shnaider

(Odds to be updated once made available)

Venus Williams and Diana Shnaider prediction

Diana Shnaider at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Venus Williams' encounter with Diana Shnaider promises to be a classic battle of experience versus youth.

Despite not having played all that much this season, Williams has been regularly photographed on the practice courts. She may be in the latter stages of her illustrious career, but nothing seems to stop the 7-time Grand Slam champion.

Shnaider, meanwhile, has looked in good form recently, with consecutive Round of 64 showings at the Qatar Open and BNP Paribas Open. The Russian teen also picked up her first career WTA title earlier this year at the Thailand Open.

Williams, a three-time winner at the event in the past, has had her fair share of matches in Miami throughout her career and will walk into their match-up the more experienced. Shnaider, however, could pose a serious threat if she dictates play from the baseline with her powerful groundstrokes coupled with her smart choice of play.

Pick: Diana Shnaider in straight sets.

