Miami Open 2025: 5 big storylines to follow ft. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Mirra Andreeva and more

The American leg of the season is in full swing as the players prepare to compete at the Miami Open. The highly anticipated second part of the 'Sunshine Double' will begin at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on 18th March. Star players like Novak Djokovic, Mirra Andreeva and Carlos Alcaraz will be under the microscope during the tournament.

Ad

Let's take a look at some of the storylines that could dominate the 2025 Miami Open.

How will Novak Djokovic come back after a disappointing start to the season?

Novak Djokovic is yet to win a title in 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has struggled in 2025. The Serbian has not won an ATP title since 2023, and his current form is a matter of concern. His most recent outing was a first-round loss at the hands of the lucky loser, Botic van de Zandschulp. Before his Indian Wells exploits, the 37-year-old suffered an opening-round defeat at the hands of Matteo Berrettini at the Qatar Open.

Ad

Trending

Djokovic will come into the Miami Open having lost three consecutive matches for the first time since 2018. The pressure will be on the Serbian star to deliver a 7th Miami Open title and his first since 2016.

Apart from his loss of form, Djokovic has also struggled with injuries over the past few months. The former World No. 1 withdrew from his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev due to a hamstring issue but has declared himself completely fit for the Miami Open.

Ad

With the defending champion Jannik Sinner missing, Djokovic will be keen to find his form and impress at the Miami Open.

Can Mirra Andreeva win the 'Sunshine Double'?

Mirra Andreeva shocked the world by winning the Indian Wells 2025. The Russian star defeated the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to claim the biggest title of her young career.

Andreeva will start the Miami Open as one of the favorites to achieve the much sought-after 'Sunshine Double'. The 17-year-old will become the youngest player ever to win Indian Wells and Miami titles back-to-back if she manages to win at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Ad

Andreeva defeated Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina and Elena Rybakina on her way to the title at the Indian Wells. The Russian star is in impressive form and could create history with a Miami Open title win.

Can Iga Swiatek win her first title of 2025?

Iga Swiatek is yet to win a title this season. The Polish star lost her World No. 1 ranking to rival Aryna Sabalenka at the end of last season and has since struggled to regain her form.

Ad

Swiatek has reached three semi-finals this year but is yet to win a trophy. The 23-year-old lost to eventual winners Madison Keys in the Australian Open and Mirra Andreeva at the Indian Wells. The Pole will be keen to get over the line at the Miami Open.

Swiatek won the Miami Open in 2022 after defeating Naomi Osaka in the final. Now, with the Pole still chasing her first title of the year, all eyes will be on her to see if she can regain her form in Miami.

Ad

Will Carlos Alcaraz bounce back after his Indian Wells defeat?

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Jack Draper at the Indian Wells. The Spanish star was the two-time defending champion at the event and the favorite to win the title three years in a row. With Jannik Sinner missing, the 21-year-old will feel like he has missed out on a big chance to close the gap on the World No. 1.

Ad

Alcaraz won the Miami Open in 2022 by defeating Casper Ruud in the final. However, the Spaniard has failed to win in Miami since with a semi-final finish in 2023 as his best result. Now, Alcaraz will start the tournament in 2025 as one of the favorites to end his three-year drought.

Can Daniil Medvedev end his hard-court struggles at the Miami Open?

Daniil Medvedev is in unchartered territory. He has struggled on the hard court and is yet to win a title this year.

Ad

After a disappointing Australian Open exit in the second round, the 29-year-old continued his trophy drought at the ATP events in Rotterdam and Marseille. The Russian star lost the semi-final at Indian Wells against the eventual runner-up Holger Rune.

Medvedev has a game that suits the hard court and the former US Open champion has been successful on the surface. Apart from his title win in New York, the Russian ace has finished runners-up thrice at the Australian Open, proving that hard courts are his speciality. Medvedev will be eager to add to his Miami Open record, having won the title back in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis