Miami Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (17) Amanda Anisimova vs (11) Mirra Andreeva

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Amanda Anisimova vs Mirra Andreeva preview

In Picture: Amanda Anisimova (Getty)

The third round at the 2025 Miami Open will see an enthralling clash between two of the most in-form players of the year, 17th-seeded Amanda Anisimova and 11th-seeded Mirra Andreeva. Anisimova has been in great form in 2025, winning ten of her fourteen matches so far. She began the year with a quarterfinal at the Hobart International, withdrawing from her match against Elina Avanesyan.

Anisimova's best performance came at the Qatar Open. The American player won against the likes of Victoria Azarenka, Paula Badosa, Leylah Fernandez, Marta Kostyuk, and Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the final. The 23-year-old won her maiden WTA 1000 title, winning 6-4, 6-3 against Jelena Ostapenko. Post her run in Doha, she lost in opening matches against McCartney Kessler and Belinda Bencic at the Dubai Tennis Championships, and at the BNP Paribas Open.

Anisimova, being the 17th seed received a bye in the first round of the Miami Open. She started her campaign with a dominating 6-2, 6-2 win over Mayar Sheriff in the second round.

Mirra Andreeva is the in-form player of the 2025 WTA season, as the 17-year-old Russian player has taken the world by storm with consecutive WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells. The teenager is on a 13-match win streak which is a tremendous feat for someone her age.

Andreeva's streak is even more impressive as she has beaten three Major champions and the best players in the modern era Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka. The youngster is the eleventh seed in Miami, and she began with a bye, followed by a crushing 6-0, 6-2 win over Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

Amanda Anisimova vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Amanda Anisimova vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova +210 +1.5 (-135) TBD Mirra Andreeva -275 -1.5 (-110) TBD

(Odds are soured from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Both players have a very strong baseline game and an arsenal of groundstrokes, especially on the backhand wing as Andreeva and Anisimova have two of the best backhand shots on the WTA Tour. Both players have higher efficiency on their second serve this year. First serve has been a problem, as Andreeva has made 77 double faults whereas Anismiova has made 57 double faults.

As far as hard-court stats are concerned, both have two titles each on the surface, and a high win percentage. However, one key point that might decide the outcome of the match is the break point conversion rate which is 38.07 percent for Andreeva and 31.82 percent for Anismiova.

Andreeva will be the slight favorite as she is on a 13-match win streak and playing pressure situations better than her American opponent.

Pick- Andreeva to win in three sets

