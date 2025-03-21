Miami Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs preview

Rubelv at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Andrey Rublev will take on Zizou Bergs in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open. While the former received a bye in the opening round as he was the eighth seed, the latter impressively defeated Nuno Borges 7-6(2), 7-5 to start his campaign.

Rublev started his season with a three-set defeat to Fabian Marozsan at the Hong Kong Open, following which he was stunned by Brazilian wunderkind Joao Fonseca in the opening round of the Australian Open. He then reached the semifinal of the Open Occitaine but only picked up one win en route. The Russian then lost to Hubert Hurckacz in the quarterfinal of the Rotterdam Open.

With many conversations about his form, Rubelv silenced his naysayers by winning the Qatar Open, defeating Alexander Bublik, Nuno Borges, Alex de Mianur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jack Draper. However, he was hit by a couple of setbacks, losing in his opening matches at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells Masters.

Bergs, meanwhile, had an erratic start to 2025. He faced early exits in Hong Kong and the Melbourne Major but reached the final of the ASB Classic, where he fell to Gael Monfils. The Belgian then reached the semifinal of the Open 13 but has since faced three consecutive second-round exits at the Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, and the Indian Wells Masters.

Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs head-to-head

The two men faced each other at the Rotterdam Open last year where Rublev prevailed in straight sets to take a 1-0 lead in their rivalry.

Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -350 -1.5 (-115) Over 22.5 (-135) Zizou Bergs +240 +1.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-110)

Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs prediction

Zizou Bergs - Source: Getty

On paper, this looks like an easy match to predict given Rublev's impressive tennis resume and his existence in the upper strata of the game for so many years. However, if the recent signs are anything to go by, the Russian is likely capable of falling apart at any stage of a tournament.

On the other hand, Bergs comes into this match with a nothing-to-lose attitude against an under-pressure Rublev, who could very well exit the Top 10 of the ATP rankings by the end of this tournament. Coupled with the fact that he is high on confidence after his opening-round win, a milestone career win for the 25-year-old Belgian is highly likely.

Pick: Zizou Bergs to win in three sets.

