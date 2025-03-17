The highly anticipated draws for the 2025 Miami Open were finally released on 17 March, Monday. With the absence of last year's champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, due to his three-month doping suspension, a lot of players will fancy their chances to go all the way.

Ad

The top two seeds are World No. 2 Alexander Zverev and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. While the former is yet to reign supreme in Miami, the latter won the title during his breakthrough season in 2022. Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, and Casper Ruud will take up the third, fourth, and fifth spots in the seedings, and the newly crowned Indian Wells champion Jack Draper will be seeded sixth.

All the 32 seeds will receive a bye into the second round, however, this doesn't mean the fans would miss out on mouth-watering tennis action in the opening round. Joao Fonseca vs Learner Tien, Christopher Eubanks vs Reilly Opelka, Kei Nishikori vs Yoshihito Nishioka, Alexander Bublik vs Sebastian Baez, and many other exciting thrillers will kick things off in the final Masters 1000 event before the European clay swing.

Ad

Trending

So let's explore the exciting possibilities the Miami Open draw can provide over the next couple of weeks.

Top Half: Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper, and Adrey Rublev make up for an exciting draw

Jack Draper will his Indian Wells Open title - Source: Getty

Seeded players: (1) Alexander Zverev, (3) Taylor Fritz, (6) Jack Draper, (8) Andrey Rublev, (10) Alex de Minaur, (11) Holger Rune, (13) Ben Shelton, (16) Frances Tiafoe, (17) Arthur Fils, (19) Ugo Humbert, (20) Tomas Machac, (21) Hubert Hurkacz, (25) Alex Popyrin, (27) Denis Shapovalov, (28) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, (29) Matteo Berrettini

Ad

Dark Horse: Jenson Brooksby

Analysis: Alexander Zverev has been residing in the higher strata of the tennis world for many years, winning everything but a Grand Slam. However, since his loss to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open final, the German's form seems to have taken a massive dip. He has yet to reach the final four of a tournament since then.

The 27-year-old would likely kick off his campaign against Benjamin Bonzi following which things may get tougher for him as he could face Jordan Thomspon or Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. A relatively competitive section may see either Frances Tiafoe or Arthur Fils being the German's fourth-round opponent, after which there will be a possible clash against one of the two Indian Wells finalists, Jack Draper or Holger Rune.

Ad

The bottom half of this draw possesses more firepower because of American No. 1 Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, and others. This side may see much tougher competition as it also includes the young superstars Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien.

It does seem that may be time for Tomas Machac and Ben Shelton, who have been knocking on the door for quite some time. Coupled with current inconsistency in men's tennis, it seems they may finally take their chance to reach the final four. However, with the backing of his countrymen, Shelton has the perfect chance to make a huge breakthrough in his career.

Ad

Semifinal prediction: Ben Shelton def. Tomas Machac

Bottom Half: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud & Daniil Medvedev promise many blockbuster clashes

Carlos Alcaraz- Source: Getty

Seeded players: (2) Carlos Alcaraz, (4) Novak Djokovic, (5) Grigor Dimitrov, (7) Daniil Medvedev, (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (12) Tommy Paul, (14) Grigor Dimitrov, (15) Lorenzo Musetti, (18) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (22) Karen Khachanov, (23) Francisco Cerundolo, (24) Sebastian Korda, (26) Jiri Lehecka, (30) Alejandro Tabilo, (31) Brandon Nakashima, (32) Alex Michelsen

Ad

Dark Horse: Hamad Medjedovic

Analysis: The bottom half of the Miami Open draw seems to be relatively much harder than the top half as it consists of former champions Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz. However, it is worth noting that all of these men are struggling with their form and rising stars such as Hamad Medjedovic, Jiri Lehecka, and Alex Michelsen will look to pounce on the opportunity.

The top half of this draw could have a potential fourth-round clash between arch-rivals Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas with the winner possibly meeting Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. However, Hamad Medjedovic, who grew up idolizing the 24-time Grand Slam champion, may play him in a symbolic second-round match, which will be the first meeting between the two.

Ad

Djokovic, who will likely win the battle against his protege, may get some extra motivation to continue his run to the quarterfinal where he will likely face Daniil Medvedev. Both men are in desperate need of a win but it feels like Medvedev has gained some confidence with his run in the Indian Wells semifinal run and will replicate the same in Miami.

The final quarter of the draw is headlined by Carlos Alcaraz and the man who defeated him in the semifinal last year, Grigor Dimitrov. The two men could play could set up a rematch in the fourth round but the Spaniard should comfortably get his revenge this year. This may be time for Tommy Paul to reach the quarterfinal. The American's potential fourth round is Casper Ruud.

Ad

The Norwegian hasn't really been making deep runs this year while Paul has shown some significant improvements in his game but can he take down a player of Alcaraz's caliber? If both men play at their best, it is highly likely that Alcaraz will take Paul down, in a match which will definitely provide box-office tennis.

Medvedev is a maestro of hardcourts but his struggles against Alcaraz and Sinner in recent years are no secret to tennis fans. There have been occasions where he has taken down one of the two but not both players. Now in Sinner's absence, Medvedev has the golden opportunity to oust Alcaraz, who himself has been struggling with consistently playing high-quality tennis.

Ad

Semifinal prediction: Daniil Medvedev def. Carlos Alcaraz.

Miami Open 2025: Final Prediction

Daniil Medvedev has never won the same title twice. The Miami Open may be the place where he finally breaks the curse.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev def. Ben Shelton

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis