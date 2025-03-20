Miami Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs David Goffin

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs David Goffin preview

Alcaraz at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters - Source: Getty

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on veteran David Goffin in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open. While the former received a bye in the opening round as a result of his seeding, the latter scored a resilient 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Aleksandar Vukic to kick off his campaign.

Alcaraz started his 2025 season with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic. It was a disappointing result for the Spaniard who was looking to become the youngest man in history to win the Career Grand Slam. However, he bounced back in style by triumphing at the Rotterdam Open, winning his maiden indoor hardcourt title.

The 21-year-old then faced disappointment at the Qatar Open where he was exited by Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals following which he suffered another disappointing result by losing to Jack Draper in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters, where he was looking to win his third consecutive title.

Meanwhile, Goffin had a disastrous start to his season losing his first five matches of the year. He finally got a win at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, where he defeated Rinky Hijikata in the opening round and backed it with an impressive straight-sets win over fifth seed Ben Shelton but was later ousted by Brandon Nakashima.

He headed to Indian Wells next and after defeating Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round, he faced a defeat to Alex de Minaur. The Belgian then headed to the Cap Cana Challenger, where he received a bye in the opening round as he was the fourth seed, to get some matches under his belt but was eliminated in the second round by Daniel Altmaier 2-6, 7-6(12), 3-6.

Carlos Alcaraz vs David Goffin head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between the two men with their rivalry level at 1-1.

Carlos Alcaraz vs David Goffin odds

Player Moenyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz +950 +1.5 (+310) Over 18.5 (-110) David Goffin -2500 -1.5 (-550) Under 18.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs David Goffin prediction

David Goffin - Source: Getty

There have been a lot of talks going on about Alcaraz's consistency with many believing that the Spaniard needs to change things up a bit in order to be more focused in matches. However, it is also worth noting that this doesn't mean that he is having a poor season. The 21-year-old has made deep runs in all events he has participated in so far and has only lost to seeded players in them all.

Coming to Goffin, the Belgian is definitely a player capable of pulling off huge upsets as evidenced by his notorious win against Alexander Zverev at the Shanghai Masters last year. However, the results of this season highly suggest that the Belgian has lost his spark and will need a stretch of wins to get his confidence back.

Alcaraz is heading into the match as the heavy favorite and his defeat in Indian Wells will only fuel his fire to win the Miami Masters. He should comfortably take care of Goffin to kick off his campaign.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets

