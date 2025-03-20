Miami Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Casper Ruud vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Casper Ruud vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Ruud of Norway plays Marcos Giron during the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Fifth seed Casper Ruud will face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday, 21 March. The winner of this match will face the winner of Alejandro Tabilo vs Corentin Moutet next.

Ad

Trending

Norway's Ruud suffered an upset loss at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, as he was stunned by World No. 48 Marcos Giron in three sets 6-7(4), 6-3, 2-6 in the second round.

Ruud has a 10-3 win-loss record in 2025, as he reached the final of the Dallas Open last month, where he suffered a loss against Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

World No. 48 Kecmanovic has reached the second round after a straight sets 6-4 6-4 win against Aleksandar Kovacevic of USA. The Serb won the Delray Beach Open title last month, but he lost in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this month.

Ad

Kecmanovic entered the Challenger event in Cap Cana last week, but suffered a quarterfinals loss against Damir Dzumhur. He has a 12-7 win-loss record in 2025 so far.

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) celebrates with the trophy after winning the Delray Beach Open - Source: Getty

Casper Ruud vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Kecmanovic leads the head-to-head record 3-2 against Ruud. He won their last meeting at the 2024 Italian Open in three sets 0-6, 6-4, 6-4. The Serb also won their both meetings on the hard courts, but that was way back in 2019.

Ad

Casper Ruud vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Casper Ruud TBD TBD TBD Miomir Kecmanovic TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Casper Ruud vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Ruud reached the final of the Miami Open in 2022, when he defeated Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. The 26-year-old Norwegian lost the final to Carlos Alcaraz.

Ruud has a 8-5 win-loss record in Miami and 58-41 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events, but he has not won a Masters 1000 title yet. He has reached two Masters 1000 finals and six semifinals, so the 3-time Grand Slam finalist would be hoping to end the title drought soon.

Ad

On the other hand, Kecmanovic also had his best result in Miami in 2022, when his journey was also ended by Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. The Serb has a 7-7 win-loss record at the event.

Kecmanovic's record in the Masters 1000 events on hard courts has not been impressive since 2023, as he has failed to reach the third round at the last 11 Masters 1000 events on the surface.

Casper Ruud would be the favorite to win this match, considering their past record at the event and performances in 2025.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback