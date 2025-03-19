Miami Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin

Date: March 20, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin preview

In Picture: Coco Gauff (Getty)

One of the second-round clashes at the 2025 Miami Open will feature two former American Grand Slam champions as third seed Coco Gauff takes on Sofia Kenin. Gauff has won eleven of the fifteen matches she has played in 2025, which involves taking Team USA to United Cup glory at the beginning of the year.

However, since her loss to Paula Badosa at the Australian Open quarterfinal, the American player's form has dipped. She lost against Marta Kostyuk and McCartnneyy Kessler in her opening matches in Doha and Dubai.

At the BNP Paribas Open, Gauff seemed to have regained some of her form as she won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4) against Moyuka Uchijima and 7-6 (1), 6-2 against Maria Sakkari. However, she lost 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Belinda Bencic, despite having beaten the Swiss in Melbourne earlier this year. Being the third seed in Miami, Gauff got a bye in the opening round.

Sofia Kenin has a 12-7 win/loss record in 2025. The 2020 Australian Open champion has shown some signs of returning to the form that led her to Grand Slam glory five years ago. She reached the quarterfinal at the Hobart International this year, losing 3-6, 1-6 against Maya Joint.

Kenin also reached the quarterfinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing 2-6, 6-7 (2) against Elena Rybakina. In Miami, the American began her campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win over another former Major champion, Petra Kvitova.

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

The head-to-head is tied at 2-2 between both the players. The last time they played was at this year's Australian Open, with Gauff winning 6-3, 6-3.

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -235 TBD TBD Sofia Kenin +185 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Despite finishing last year strong and starting this year well, Gauff has yet to win a title in 2025. The World No. 3 will be determined to bid for the title in Miami and make a strong start. However, to do so she has to improve on double faults. The American player has made an astounding 104 double faults in the 15 matches she has played so far.

Meanwhile, in her match against Petra Kvitova, Kenin won 69 percent of her service points and 45 percent of her return points. The American player made 88 percent of her first serves, and on return converted four of the six break-point opportunities she got.

If Gauff can put a lid on her double faults, she should be the favorite to win the match.

Pick- Gauff to win in straight sets

