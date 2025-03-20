Miami Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar preview

Jannik Sinner of Italy and Daniil Medvedev of Russia pose with their trophies after their match during the Men's Final of the 2023 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev will face Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday, 21 March. The winner of this match will face either Gael Monfils or Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

World No. 8 Medvedev has a 12-6 win-loss record in 2025 but he has not reached any final this season yet. Last week he lost to Holger Rune in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

The 2021 US Open champion will have to win some matches in Miami to ensure that he remains in the Top 10, as he is 10th in the Live ATP ranking Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur are not far behind him.

World No. 56 Jaume Munar has a 8-5 win-loss record in 2025 and he came very close to reaching his career's first ATP final on hard court this season twice. Munar lost to Alexandre Muller in the semifinal of the Hong Kong Open in three sets and then lost to Casper Ruud in three sets in the semifinal of the Dallas Open in February.

The 27-year-old Spaniard defeated France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6(5) in the first round. He lost in the first round of the Indian Wells against Kei Nishikori, so he would want to earn some more points in Miami this week.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Jaume Munar have never played each other before.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Daniil Medvedev -525 -1.5 (-190) 20.5 (-120) Jaume Munar +360 +1.5 (+130) 20. 5 (-118)

(Odds source: BetMGM)

Daniil Medevdev vs Jaume Munar prediction

29-year-old Medvedev has a 18-5 win-loss record in Miami and he has not lost in the second round of the Miami Open since his debut at the tournament in 2018, when he lost to Alexander Zverev.

Last year he lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinal in straight sets and the Italian is not playing this year due to the suspension, so Medvedev would hope that he can lift the trophy again.

Jaume Munar has 98 career wins on the ATP Tour so he would be hoping to reach the triple figure here in Miami. He is 56th in the live ATP rankings and a win would take him close to his career high ranking, No. 52.

The Spaniard has reached the second round of the Miami Open for the second time in his career, after losing the first round in the previous three appearances.

Medvedev is going to be clear favorite in this match, considering the recent form and the past performances at the tournament.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets

