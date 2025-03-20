Miami Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar
Date: March 21, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada
Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar preview
Daniil Medvedev will face Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday, 21 March. The winner of this match will face either Gael Monfils or Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.
World No. 8 Medvedev has a 12-6 win-loss record in 2025 but he has not reached any final this season yet. Last week he lost to Holger Rune in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.
The 2021 US Open champion will have to win some matches in Miami to ensure that he remains in the Top 10, as he is 10th in the Live ATP ranking Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur are not far behind him.
World No. 56 Jaume Munar has a 8-5 win-loss record in 2025 and he came very close to reaching his career's first ATP final on hard court this season twice. Munar lost to Alexandre Muller in the semifinal of the Hong Kong Open in three sets and then lost to Casper Ruud in three sets in the semifinal of the Dallas Open in February.
The 27-year-old Spaniard defeated France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6(5) in the first round. He lost in the first round of the Indian Wells against Kei Nishikori, so he would want to earn some more points in Miami this week.
Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar head-to-head
Daniil Medvedev and Jaume Munar have never played each other before.
Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar odds
(Odds source: BetMGM)
Daniil Medevdev vs Jaume Munar prediction
29-year-old Medvedev has a 18-5 win-loss record in Miami and he has not lost in the second round of the Miami Open since his debut at the tournament in 2018, when he lost to Alexander Zverev.
Last year he lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinal in straight sets and the Italian is not playing this year due to the suspension, so Medvedev would hope that he can lift the trophy again.
Jaume Munar has 98 career wins on the ATP Tour so he would be hoping to reach the triple figure here in Miami. He is 56th in the live ATP rankings and a win would take him close to his career high ranking, No. 52.
The Spaniard has reached the second round of the Miami Open for the second time in his career, after losing the first round in the previous three appearances.
Medvedev is going to be clear favorite in this match, considering the recent form and the past performances at the tournament.
Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets