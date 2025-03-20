Miami Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Emma Navarro vs Emma Raducanu

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Emma Navarro vs Emma Raducanu preview

Emma Navarro returns a shot to Donna Vekic of Croatia during the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 10 Emma Navarro will face the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday, 21 March. The winner of this match will face the winner of McCartney Kessler and Linda Noskova in the third round.

Eighth seed Navarro has a 11-6 win-loss record in 2025 and she won the Merida Open title in Mexico earlier this month. But she would be disappointed by her performance in Indian Wells, where she won the second round against Sorana Cirstea after saving two match points and lost to Donna Vekic in the third round.

23-year-old Navarro also reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in January, where she lost to World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, but she was unable to reach the quarterfinals at WTA 1000 events in Doha and Dubai as well, so she would want to do better in Miami.

On the other hand, 22-year-old Raducanu has a 4-6 win-loss record in 2025 and she has not won two consecutive matches since the Australian Open, where she was also beaten by Swiatek in the third round.

World No. 60 Raducanu earned a win against the Japanese qualifier Sayaka Ishii in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. Raducanu is excited for this match and said that she is going to express herself and compete for every point.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain returns a shot during day two of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

The two have never met before on the WTA tour.

Emma Navarro vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro -175 -1.5 (+125) Over 21.5 (-118) Emma Raducanu +135 +1.5 (-185) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Navarro has a 3-2 win-loss record in Miami, and she entered the event as the 20th seed last year and defeated the 12th seed Jasmine Paolini in the third round, before losing to the fifth seed Jessica Pegula in the fourth round.

She has a 16-16 win-loss record at the WTA 1000 events and her best performance was reaching the semifinals at the Canadian Open in 2024, but she would be the favorite against Raducanu considering her current form.

Raducanu could not reach the third round at the Miami Open in her previous two appearances and her opening-round win was her first victory in Miami.

She has not won a title since winning the 2021 US Open and she has been criticized often for receiving wildcards at WTA 1000 events, so she would want to improve her ranking.

Prediction: Navarro to win in three sets

