Emma Raducanu makes feelings known on Emma Navarro before blockbuster Miami battle

Emma Raducanu has expressed how she feels about taking on Emma Navarro in her next match at the Miami Open. The Brit won her first match of the tournament and advanced to the second round where she is set up for 'The Battle of Emmas' to be held on March 21.

The 22-year-old has been having a very difficult time getting back on track as she has been facing a tumultuous time with her coaches since winning the US Open in 2021. The tennis star split with Nick Cadavay in 2024 owing to his health issues and had toured with just her trainer Yutaka Nakamura. After Indian Wells, however, she has added Tom Walsh to the team.

After a dominating win against Japanese Sayaka Ishii 6-2, 6-1, the star player is hopeful to get a grip on the ongoing season. During the post-match interview, she shared her excitement about playing against Navarro in her Round of 64 clash.

“It’s gonna be an extremely challenging match, I think. It’s a match where she’s probably in better form so I think I can just go out and try & express myself and compete for every point," she said.

She also complimented the World No. 10 for being warm while looking forward to meeting fellow Emma on-court.

She’s a great person. I think on the tour [she’s] probably one of the people that you would like to warm to and say hi. So it’s gonna be a double Emma tomorrow or whenever," Emma Raducanu added. [via Tennis Letter on X (formerly Twitter)]

The Brit also spoke about her first-ever win at the tournament.

Emma Raducanu on winning her first-ever match at the Miami Open

Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open- Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu shared her delight at being able to clinch her first-ever match win at the Miami Open. She showcased great dominance throughout the match and won against wildcard entry Sayaka Ishii in straight sets.

The Brit was in glee as she overcame the stalker incident she encountered in February during the Dubai Tennis Championships and was happy to get a win.

At the post-match interview, she reminisced about times she used to play there as a youngster and said:

"I haven't won a match here yet actually in my professional career but I just remember having great memories from playing the Junior Orange Bowl and I did pretty well 2 times...I’m just so happy to be able to score a win in the professional tournament too."

Meanwhile, Raducanu's hunt for a permanent coach continues, to help her return to her glory days.

