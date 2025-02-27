Emma Reducanu takes major coaching decision ahead of Indian Wells as she recovers from Dubai stalker scare

Emma Raducanu has reportedly made a major adjustment to her coaching team by bringing in a new interim coach, Tom Welsh, ahead of the Indian Wells. The former US champion is set to enter the 2025 BNP Paribas Open after doubts over her participation in the tournament due to an unfortunate incident at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Emma Raducanu had a tumultuous time with her coaches and has changed six coaches since her title win at the 2021 US Open. Her last coach, Nick Cadavay, who had known the tennis star since her childhood, quit coaching owing to issues with his health and fitness in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Tennis insider James Gray revealed that the star player will be assisted by coach Tom Welsh for the time being, at least for the American leg of the season, as her hunt for a full-time coach continues. Gray posted the news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Emma Raducanu will head to Indian Wells next with an interim coach, LTA academy coach Tom Welsh, in place, as well as Yutaka Nakamura. Search for a full-time coach is ongoing, I understand."

The 22-year-old also reflected upon her poor run and said that she has been working to get back on track in an interview with the media outlet National after her first-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

"I have to put things in perspective and just try take care of my day and stay consistent and not let it run away from me,” said Raducanu.

However, a shocking stalker incident overshadowed the Brit's run at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Emma Raducanu shaken after noticing her stalker during the match

Emma Raducanu in Dubai- Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu spotted a man 'exhibiting fixated behavior' during her round of 32 match against Karolina Muchova at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. The Brit crumpled and hid behind the umpire's chair, looking visibly distressed and started breaking down after noticing the man in the front row of the match.

Raducanu made an effort to gain control of herself after the man was removed from the stadium and later given a restraining order but eventually lost the match against her Czech opponent.

However, this incident has raised serious concerns among authorities on the safety of women athletes. Raducanu has been provided with additional security. WTA released a statement on this issue and ensured that appropriate measures are being taken.

"Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events. The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support, " an excerpt from WTA statement read.

