Emma Raducanu gets honest about poor run of form after incredible Qatar Open win

Emma Raducanu was delighted by her performance at the ongoing Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. She also spoke about her four-match losing streak ahead of this, which led her to heartbreaks at the Australian Open, Singapore Open, Abu Dhabi Open and Qatar Open this year.

The star player who got a wildcard entry advanced to the Round of 32 of the tournament by defeating Maria Sakkari. She upset the Greek 4-6, 2-6 in a close battle for triumph.

After the game, she spoke candidly to a media house in the UAE named The National about her past disappointments in the Middle East and how she has been working to get back on track:

"I haven’t lost to bad players. Ekaterina [Alexandrova] went on and made semis [in Doha] and Marketa [Vondrousova, whom she lost to in Abu Dhabi] is a class opponent as well.

"I have to put things in perspective and just try take care of my day and stay consistent and not let it run away from me.”

The Brit, who won her first Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open, was going through a tough time post her win due to her making frequent coaching changes. She changed six coaches over the course of the last three years.

Emma Raducanu had her recent split with coach Nick Cadavay due to him quitting because of health concerns. This led to her going into the 2025 season with just her trainer Yutaka Nakamura who has played a key role in her success.

Rennae Stubbs expressed her interest in coaching Emma Raducanu

Rennae Stubbs at the 2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs expressed that she would be more than happy to coach Emma Raducanu if she were given an opportunity to. She explained in detail the approach that she would be taking in training the 22-year-old in the latest episode of 'The Rennae Stubbs Podcast.'

"I'll never say no to an opportunity of working with a Grand Slam champion. What would I work on...I think the first thing I would do is sit her down and ask her what she wants. And I think that's the key, you have to know what your player wants," she said. (46:30 onwards)

The former doubles World No. 1 emphasized the importance of having a changed mentality and advised Raducanu to set realistic goals for herself moving forward.

