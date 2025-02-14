Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs ponders potential Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu team-up as she weighs in on coaching the Brit

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs revealed how she would coach Emma Raducanu if it were up to her. In the latest episode of her Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Stubbs also commented on the possibility of Carlos Alcaraz partnering Raducanu in the mixed doubles event of the US Open, now that it is being held as a separate event.

Ad

While discussing the changes in the format of the 2025 US Open with her guest Caitlin Thompson on her pod, Stubbs said:

"I wonder if Carlos Alcaraz will play with [Emma] Raducanu in the mixed doubles at the US Open, anyways..." (46:30 onwards).

Stubbs also weighed in on her approach if she were to coach the 2021 US Open winner, who is currently without a coach after parting ways with Nick Cavaday.

Ad

Trending

"I'll never say no to an opportunity of working with a Grand Slam champion. What would I work on...I think the first thing I would do is sit her down and ask her what she wants. And I think that's the key, you have to know what your player wants," Rennae said.

Stubbs also discussed the change in mentality that the 22-year-old has to bring into her gradually level up her game, and set realistic goals to improve herself.

Ad

"I have to be honest with her about what I feel like her top level is... not try to be like 'Yeah we can win another Slam tomorrow', cuz it's just unlikely at this point and so what are her goals, realistically and what we can do to get it," she said.

Emma Raducanu is amid the longest losing streak of her career, with back-to-back early exits at the Singapore Open, Abu Dhabi Open, and Qatar Open. Many fans have attributed the poor form to the tumultuous coaching decisions Raducanu has made over the years.

Ad

Emma Raducanu's quest for a new coach continues

Emma Raducanu at the Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Over the last three years, Emma Raducanu has lacked stability in the coaching department after she changed six coaches since her 2021 US Open title win. After splitting with her last coach Nick Cavaday after her Australian Open exit, Raducanu remains hopeful of finding one very soon.

Ad

Talking about her recent split with Nick Cavaday, she thanked the 38-year-old and said:

"I'd like to thank Nick for a great partnership over the last year and a bit, especially post-surgeries. I wish him all the best in his next chapter and no doubt we'll stay in touch," she said (via BBC).

Cavaday, who had known Raducanu since she was a 10-year-old, had to part ways owing to health issues.

Ad

Before this, Raducanu had worked with Sebastian Sachs, Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson (who guided the Brit to her US Open 2021 win), Torben Beltz, and Dmitry Tursunov.

The 22-year-old will look to turn her fortunes and put an end to the dearth of wins at the Dubai Masters tournament next week, after her third wildcard entry of this year in the Middle East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback