Serena Williams' ex-coach hints at Emma Raducanu's current slump in form being a mental issue

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, has faced severe career challenges after her meteoric rise to stardom. Renowned coach Rick Macci, who famously worked with Serena Williams, recently commented on the situation.

Taking to social media, Macci shared his insights, highlighting that Raducanu’s issues might be rooted in the mental aspects of the game. He felt that the margins between success and failure are very thin, which can significantly affect a player's psyche.

“The difference between winning/ losing/ success / failure is a matter of inches. With Emma it is from ear to ear. @EmmaRaducanu,” Macci wrote on X.

The former World No. 10 has struggled with form and consistency since her win at the 2021 US Open. The Brit has not even made it to the final of any event after the Grand Slam win.

To give a deeper understanding and analysis of Raducanu’s form, Macci posted another tweet delving into the issues regarding her coaching personnel. He wrote:

“World class coaching is When to say it. How to say it. Why to say it. How loud to say it. And the feel of taking the temperature. BUT most of all the message has to be sprinkled with positivity and belief to add layers of confidence that flows into courage. @EmmaRaducanu”

The coach talked about the importance of mentorship and how it should be delivered to the players. Raducanu recently parted ways with her coach, Nick Cavaday, due to health issues faced by him. Raducanu has not had a stable coach in her career; she has changed six coaches in four years.

Emma Raducanu’s wild card entry at the Qatar Open

Emma Raducanu is gearing up to compete in the Qatar Open, entering the tournament as a wild card following her early exit at the Abu Dhabi Open. In her previous outing, Raducanu was defeated in straight sets by Marketa Vondrousova in the opening round.

The World No. 56 Raducanu had received a wild card at the Abu Dhabi Open as well, following her defeat in the first round of the Singapore Open against Cristina Bucsa in three sets.

Raducanu has made an impressive climb back into the top 60 of the world rankings after previously falling outside the top 300. Her resurgence comes after missing most of the 2023 season due to wrist and left ankle surgeries. She is looking to consistently perform at the highest level and execute the potential that she showcased early on in her career in the current season.

