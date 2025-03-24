Miami Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs (17) Amanda Anisimova

Date: March 24, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Emma Raducanu vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates after winning a point against McCartney Kessler of the United States during their match on day 6 of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will face the 17th seed Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round of the Miami Open on Monday, 24 March. The winner of this match plays the winner of the Jessica Pegula and Marta Kostyuk tie.

Ad

Trending

Emma Raducanu reached the fourth round as her third round opponent McCartney Kessler retired due to an injury when Raducanu was leading 3-0 in the second round, after winning the first set 6-1.

The 22-year-old from Great Britain also defeated the eighth seed Emma Navarro 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) in the second round. Raducanu has a 6-6 win-loss record this season and she has won three matches at an event for the first time in 2025.

Ad

On the other hand, 23-year-old Anisimova reached the fourth round after ending Mirra Andreeva's 13-match winning streak. The American defeated the 17-year-old Dubai Open and Indian Wells champion in three sets, 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3.

Anisimova, who won the first WTA 1000 event of the year in Doha last month, has an 11-4 win-loss record in 2025. She failed to win any matches in Dubai and Indian Wells, but now she is back on track.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts while playing against Mirra Andreeva in the third round on Day 6 of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Emma Raducanu defeated Amanda Anisimova in their only previous meeting, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round of this year's Australian Open.

Ad

Emma Raducanu vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu +145 TBD TBD Amanda Anisimova -190 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Emma Raducanu vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Emma Raducanu has reached the fourth round at the Miami Open for the first time, as she failed to win any match in her previous two appearances at the event in 2022 and 2023.

Raducanu has not won any WTA title since winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier and she has reached the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time since the 2023 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Ad

Anisimova has also reached the fourth round in Miami for the first time. She has a 5-5 win-loss record at the event. The American has a 48-32 win-loss record at the WTA 1000 events, which means that she is very close to a milestone.

Anisimova is 17th in the live WTA rankings, which would be her new career high ranking, if she is not overtaken by the players behind her this week. She will be the favorite to win this match against Raducanu, considering the current form and the performances in big matches this season.

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback