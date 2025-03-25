Miami Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs (4) Jessica Pegula

Date: March 26, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula preview

In Picture: Emma Raducanu (Getty)

Major champion and former Top-10 player Emma Raducanu is set to take on fourth seed and crowd favorite, Jessica Pegula, in a thrilling quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Miami Open. Raducanu has a 7-6 win/loss record for the season, as she began the year with a third-round run at the Australian Open, where she was blown away 1-6, 0-6 against Iga Swiatek.

That loss triggered a serious loss of form for Raducanu as she could only win one out of her next six matches, having first-round exits at Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Indian Wells. However, the Brit made a confident start at the Miami Open, winning 6-2, 6-1 against Sayaka Ishii in the first round.

Raducanu's most impressive performance came in the second round, as she won 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (3) against eighth-seeded Emma Navarro. She got a third-round victory via retirement as her opponent McCartney Kessler withdrew from the match after the Brit had won the first set. Raducanu faced off against another American, Amanda Anisimova, in the fourth round, beating her 6-1, 6-3 to reach her maiden quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 level.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula has already reached two finals in 2025 in Adelaide and Austin. While she lost the former 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 against compatriot Madison Keys, she won the title in Austin with a 7-5, 6-2 win over McCartney Kessler in the final.

At the Miami Open, Pegula began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Bernarda Pera, which was followed by a hard-fought 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over 32nd-seed Anna Kalinskaya. In the fourth round, Pegula put up another impressive show, winning 6-2, 6-3 against Marta Kostyuk to advance to her fourth consecutive quarterfinal in Miami.

Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

The head-to-head between Raducanu and Pegula is tied at 1-1 with the Brit winning 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 in their last meeting at the 2024 Eastbourne International.

Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -225 -1.5 (+333) TBD Emma Raducanu +175 +1.5 (-625) TBD

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Raducanu has a 53 percent win ratio on hard courts with her only and biggest success coming on the surface, with the US Open title in 2021. This is the first time that the Brit has won matches in Miami, as she has a mere 4-3 record at the event.

Meanwhile, Pegula has a 68 per cent win record on hard courts, with five titles on the surface, the last of which came in Austin last month. The World No. 4 has a great record in Miami, as she has twice reached the semifinals in 2022, and 2023, losing out to Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, respectively.

Her superior Miami record makes Pegula the favorite to win the match and reach her third semifinal in Miami.

Pick- Pegula to win in straight sets

