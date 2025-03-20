Miami Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

MATCH DETAILS
Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate
Date: March 21, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Round of 64
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate preview
Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a mixed start to 2025. Tournament wins mixed with early exits and injuries have characterized his season thus far. The Canadian won in Adelaide, beating Sebastian Korda in the final, but then was dumped out of the Australian Open in the second round by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He then won the Open Occitaine in France
He retired in the first round in Rotterdam, but then had a strong Middle East swing, reaching the quarterfinals in Qatar and the final in Dubai, where he lost in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas. Auger-Aliassime then under-performed again at last week's BNP Paribas, beaten in the 2nd round by American Jenson Brooksby, who won comfortably 6-4, 6-4.
Australian Tristan Schoolkate is currently ranked No. 129 and has plied his trade mostly on the Challenger tour. He has two recent Challenger tour titles to his name - the 2024 Guangzhou International and the 2025 Queensland International. he's shown some decent form recently and took a set from World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Australian Open in January.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate head-to-head
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tristan Schoolkate have never played each other on the WTA tour. Currently the head-to-head is 0-0.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate odds
All odds sourced from BETMGM.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate prediction
24-year-old Schoolkate played in last week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, but was knocked out in three sets by American Ethan Quinn in qualifying. He's a force to be reckoned with on the Challenger tour, but the same cannot be said on the ATP Tour.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, is by far the more seasoned professional and has the better resume. He's achieved one Major semifinal and two quarterfinals in his career and has seven tour titles under his belt. Auger-Aliassime's erratic form might give his Australian opponent a chance, but he'll be too strong at this level. Schoolkate may well take him to three sets.
Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets.