Miami Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

MATCH DETAILS

Ad

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Round of 64

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate preview

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Fourteen - Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a mixed start to 2025. Tournament wins mixed with early exits and injuries have characterized his season thus far. The Canadian won in Adelaide, beating Sebastian Korda in the final, but then was dumped out of the Australian Open in the second round by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He then won the Open Occitaine in France

Ad

Trending

He retired in the first round in Rotterdam, but then had a strong Middle East swing, reaching the quarterfinals in Qatar and the final in Dubai, where he lost in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas. Auger-Aliassime then under-performed again at last week's BNP Paribas, beaten in the 2nd round by American Jenson Brooksby, who won comfortably 6-4, 6-4.

Australian Tristan Schoolkate is currently ranked No. 129 and has plied his trade mostly on the Challenger tour. He has two recent Challenger tour titles to his name - the 2024 Guangzhou International and the 2025 Queensland International. he's shown some decent form recently and took a set from World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tristan Schoolkate have never played each other on the WTA tour. Currently the head-to-head is 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -435 -1.5 (-360) Over 12.5 (-175) Tristan Schoolkate +325 +1.5 (+250) oVER 10.5 (-104)

Ad

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tristan Schoolkate prediction

24-year-old Schoolkate played in last week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, but was knocked out in three sets by American Ethan Quinn in qualifying. He's a force to be reckoned with on the Challenger tour, but the same cannot be said on the ATP Tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, is by far the more seasoned professional and has the better resume. He's achieved one Major semifinal and two quarterfinals in his career and has seven tour titles under his belt. Auger-Aliassime's erratic form might give his Australian opponent a chance, but he'll be too strong at this level. Schoolkate may well take him to three sets.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback