Felix Auger-aliassime's girlfriend Nina Ghaibi sent her cousin Ajla Tomljanovic a gladdening message on the occasion of her birthday on Sunday. The 30-year-old tennis star is currently sidelined following a knee injury that flared up in December last year.

Ghaibi shared a series of photos with Tomljanovic on her Instagram handle, where a couple of the pictures were from their childhood too. With the pictures, she also wrote a heartwarming message with motivating words for the Aussie.

"Happy birthday to this lil gift of a human. Although I miss the days you'd push me around in a stroller I'd say you're still pretty fun to be around. Best times are ahead," Ghaibi wrote.

The two share a really close bond, as they have been together since childhood. Afterward, the Australian tennis star also reacted to the message by commenting on the Instagram post.

"My forever pumpkin," Ajla Tomljanovic commented.

Ajla Tomljanovic has been out of action since December

Practice Session: 2019 Fed Cup Final - Australia v France

In January, the 30-year-old revealed that she'd be out of action for months. She played her last match against Madison Keys in the Guadalajara Open, which ended up as a three-set loss for the Australian tennis star.

Following her injury, Ajla Tomljanovic announced her withdrawal from the United Cup, the Adelaide International, and the Australian Open in January. Furthermore, she missed major competitions such as the Sunshine Double, the Madrid Open, and more later on.

Tomljanovic was particularly devastated after she had to miss the hardcourt Major in Melbourne, as it was a great opportunity for her to compete in front of her home fans.

"This morning I had a minor procedure done on my knee that went very well. Sadly I won’t be around these next few months, but I’m happy I did the necessary steps to get fully healthy. Great things take time and rehab starts very soon." Tomljanovic posted on social media.

Following that, Ajla Tomljanovic had a minor procedure done on her knee. She was expected to make her much-awaited return after a couple of months, but is still sidelined following the injury.

Before getting injured, the Australian was in great form. She reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the US Open last year and became the second Australian woman after former World No. 1 Evonne Goolagong Cawley to do so.

Also, she was Serena Williams' last ever opponent and handed the American a defeat in the third round at Flushing Meadows. Interestingly, Tomljanovic managed to reach her career-best ranking during this injury layoff.

Poll : 0 votes