5 youngest Women's singles Wimbledon champions

Arjun
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
23   //    02 Oct 2018, 15:35 IST

Lenglen In Monaco
Wimbledon legend Suzanne Lenglen second from left

The lawns of Wimbledon were opened for Women in the year 1884 and British woman Maud Watson became the first ever Wimbledon Women's Singles' Champion. In the year 2007, The All England Lawn Tennis Association established pay parity between Women professionals and Men professionals. Since 1884, women belonging to 10 different countries have won the title with the United States of America leading the pack at 57. We take a look at the 5 youngest Wimbledon Women's Singles' Champions :

#5 Mary Sutton

Wightman Cup
Mary Sutton with The Wightman Cup

Mary Sutton was the first Women's player from the United States of America to win the Singles Championship at Wimbledon. She did so in the year 1905 defeating Dorothea Lambert Chambers in the final at the age of 19 years, 285 days. She would again win the Wimbledon Singles title in 1907 beating the same opponent.

#4 Steffi Graf

Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship
Steffi Graf lifting the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship trophy

The only woman in history to have won 'The Golden Slam', German Steffi Graf was a fan favourite back in the 1980's and 1990's winning a total of 22 Grand Slam Singles' titles. She was ranked World Number 1 in Singles by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for a record 377 weeks. Steffi won her first Wimbledon title in 1988 beating fellow tennis legend Martina Navratilova. She was 19 years, 19 days old when she won the title.

