Everything you need to know about Madrid Open's model ball girls and boys controversy

For the first time, a Masters 1000 tournament has been organized in a Grand Slam format — stretched over two weeks — at the 2023 Madrid Open. The decision hasn't gone down well with all the players. However, the bigger controversy is the tournament's decision to bring models in crop tops and mini skirts in place of regular ball kids in shorts and t-shirts.

The model ball girls can be seen only when the men are playing on the center court of the La Caja Magica Stadium — Manolo Santana. The move has sparked a huge debate in the tennis world, with the majority of fans criticizing the tournament organizers.

Spain's Secretary of State for Equality Soledad Murillo slammed the decision, saying the introduction of models “contributes to fomenting clear discrimination towards women who appear as simple objects of decoration and amusement”.

When were model ball girls introduced at Madrid Open?

2004 Madrid Masters

The Madrid Open, known for its experiment with the infamous blue clay in 2012, replaced a Masters 1000 event in Stuttgart when it began in 2002.

But it was played on the indoor hardcourts of the Madrid Arena in October until shifted to the clay surface at the La Caja Magica Stadium in May 2009. Rafael Nadal is the most successful champion in his homeland's capital, having won the title five times.

Former Romanian player and business tycoon, Ion Tiriac, was owned the rights to the tournament, introduced models aged 19 and 28 in the third edition of the tournament — in 2004. They were recruited from numerous agencies in Spain and sported Hugo Boss clothes. Male models were introduced in 2006.

US-based international sports agency IMG took over the running of the Madrid Open from Tiriac in 2021.

A TikTok user who goes by '@itslizasworld' has worked as a ball kid at the Wimbledon Championships in the past. She was among the first ones to notice models at the ongoing Madrid Open and raise the issue on social media.

Fans have accused the organizers in the Spanish capital of objectifying girls to attract more views and increase the TRPs.

Players' comments on model ball girls at Madrid Open

Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi lost to Russia's Marat Safin in the semifinals of the 2004 Madrid Masters. When asked about the model ball girls, the American initially joked that he was distracted but stated that he didn't think it was necessary for tennis.

“It was difficult, to say the least, to concentrate on the ball. But I suppose I had an advantage, I’m used to playing with my wife [Steffi Graf]. I need some time to let it absorb. It’s important for our sport to understand its product clearly but I’m not quite convinced it’s part of our product.”

Safin defeated Argentine David Nalbandian in the final in 2004. Asked what he thought about the models, Safin said:

“The models mean people are still talking about tennis. Good publicity, bad publicity. It doesn’t matter.”

When Rennae Stubbs learned about the models this year, she called it a "ridiculous" step.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : 0 votes