Miami Open 2025: Gael Monfils vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Gael Monfils vs Jaume Munar

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Gael Monfils vs Jaume Munar preview

Monfils celebrates his win in the Miami Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

World No. 46 Gael Monfils will take on Jaume Munar in the third round of the Miami Open.

Monfils is one of the most in-form players on tour at the moment. He's made an excellent start to the season by chalking up 13 wins in 17 matches, including a title-winning run in the ASB Classic. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open but lost to Ben Shelton in a thrilling encounter.

The Frenchman entered Miami on the back of a third-round exit in Indian Wells. He started his campaign with a brilliant three-set win over Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(8). Monfils is making his 13th appearance in Miami this year.

Munar in action at the Miami Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Jaume Munar, meanwhile, has made a remarkable start to the season. He's picked up nine wins from 14 matches so far, including semifinal runs in Hong Kong and Dallas. He also reached the second round of the Rio Open but lost to Jaime Faria in three sets.

The Spaniard entered Miami on the back of a first-round exit in Indian Wells. He started his campaign with a steady win over Arthur Rinderknech and then brushed aside Daniil Medvedev in the second round. Munar stunned seventh-seed Medvedev in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Gael Monfils vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Monfils leads the head-to-head against Munar 1-0. He defeated the Spaniard in the Round of 128 in the 2018 Australian Open.

Gael Monfils vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Gael Monfils Jaume Munar

Odds will be updated when available.

Gael Monfils vs Jaume Munar prediction

Monfils chases a ball in the Miami Open- Source: Getty

Gael Monfils has been in scintillating form in the past few weeks. He may have missed out on a deep run in Indian Wells and Melbourne but the Frenchman has conquered some big names this season. He outlasted Lehecka in a two-hour thriller and will be difficult to stop in the third round.

Munar, meanwhile, has silenced his critics with semifinal runs in Hong Kong and Dallas. The Spaniard seems determined to make a difference and is playing some amazing tennis on tour. He humbled the former champion Medvedev without breaking a sweat in the second round.

The Miami crowd can expect an entertaining match on Saturday. While Monfils looks unstoppable right now, he will also feel the effects of an absorbing encounter against Lehecka. Considering their recent results and experience on the main tour, the Frenchman should edge out Munar and secure a place in the fourth round.

Pick: Monfils to win in three sets.

