Miami Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Jelena Ostapenko vs (WC) Alexandra Eala

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala preview

In Picture: Jelena Ostapenko (Getty)

25th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko will face Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open. The Latvian's form in 2025 has been poor barring the Qatar Open, where she reached the final before losing to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

Barring that one run, Ostapenko has won only one match in 2025 and has had five first-round exits in 2025 already. Since the the Qatar Open final, she is on a three-match losing streak having lost 3-6, 3-6 against Moyuka Uchijima and 4-6, 4-6 to Wang Xinyu in her last two matches at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open, respectively. Being seeded, she got a bye in the first round in Miami.

Alexandra Eala had to play any main-draw match before the Miami Open this year. She played in the qualifiers of the Australian Open and at the Singapore Open but could not enter the main draw.

Eala's best result was reaching the semifinal of the ITF event in Canberra, losing 5-7, 2-6 against Sejia Wei. At the Miami Open, she received a wildcard and secured an impressive 6-3, 7-6 (3) over home favorite Katie Volynets in the first round.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -475 -1.5 (-165) Over 19.5 (-140) Alexandra Eala +333 +1.5 (+115) Under 19.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala prediction

Ostapenko has struggled with her serve this year, amassing 88 double faults in 13 matches so far. She has struggled to hold her serve, winning only 62.6 percent of her service games this year. She is a former finalist in Miami however, as she reached the summit clash in 2018, losing to Sloane Stephens.

Alexandra Eala has started her WTA career. The 19-year-old has an impressive resume on the ITF Tour, having reached eight hard-court finals and winning five titles. However, despite her poor run of form, Ostapenko should manage to get past Eala and reach the third round in Miami.

Pick- Ostapenko to win in straight sets

