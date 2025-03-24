Miami Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (23) Marta Kostyuk

Date: March 25, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk preview

In Picture: Jessica Pegula (Getty)

The 2025 Miami Open Round of 16 will see home favorite and fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula take on 23rd-seeded Marta Kostyuk. Pegula has been in fine form in 2025, winning 17 of the 22 matches. She started the season with a run to the final at Adelaide International, losing 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 to Madison Keys.

Trending

The American's best result of the season came at the ATX Open, where she won the title with a 7-5, 6-2 win over McCartney Kessler in the final. At the Miami Open, she received an opening-round bye due to her seeding and began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Bernarda Pera in the second round. In the next round, she had to come back from being a set down to win 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6 (2) against 32nd seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Meanwhile, Marta Kostyuk has had an average season in 2025, with the Ukrainian reaching only one quarterfinal. She reached the last eight at the Qatar Open, losing 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 against eventual champion Amanda Anisimova.

At the Miami Open, she received a bye in the first round and had to fight her way out of a tough second-round match, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 against Kimberly Birrell. Kostyuk gave one of her best performances of the season, with a crushing 6-2, 6-1 win over Anna Blinkova in the third round.

Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Pegula has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against Kostyuk, with the Ukrainian winning the last encounter 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the 2024 San Diego Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula TBD TBD TBD Marta Kostyuk TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

In her previous match against Kalinskaya, Pegula won 69 and 41 percent of her service and return points, respectively. The American won 82 percent of her first serve points, but her second serve was not as efficient as she got broken twice.

Meanwhile, Kostyuk won 63 percent and 54 percent of her service and return points against Blinkova in the previous match. The Ukrainian attacked the second serve during return games, winning 69 percent of the second-serve return points.

For Pegula the key to winning this match is to make as many first serves as possible as Kostyuk will be able to attack the second serve. Meanwhile, the 23rd seed has to hold her serve and not make too many unforced errors. Pegula will be the favorite as she is the fourth seed and has a good record in Miami.

Pick- Pegula to win in three sets

