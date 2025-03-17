Miami Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

MATCH DETAILS

Fixture: Katie Volynets vs Alexandra Eala

Date: March 18, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Round of 128

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Katie Volynets vs Alexandra Eala preview

Volynets at BNP Paribas Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Katie Volynets, the WTA's 73rd-ranked player, plays Alexandra Eala, the 140th-ranked player in the world, in the first round of the Miami Open. Volynets is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at last week's BNP Paribas Open to Ashlyn Krueger, who beat her 6-0, 2-6, 2-6. Eala didn't play at Indian Wells, so her last tournament was the Singapore Open, where she failed to qualify for the main draw.

The 23-year-old has had a difficult time on hardcourts in 2025 and is 16-17 on the surface over the last 12 months. She's the only one of the pair to win a WTA title, capturing the 2024 Makarska International in Croatia, where she defeated second seed and defending champion Mayar Sherif in the final. Her best Major performance was a third-round appearance in Melbourne in 2023

Eala, also 23, is the highest-ranked Filipino player in history. She has five ITF titles but has not yet won on the main tour. She's yet to emerge from qualifying at a Major tournament.

Katie Volynets vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head

The two have never played each other on the WTA tour. Currently the head-to-head is 0-0.

Katie Volynets vs Alexandra Eala odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets -225 TBC TBC Alexandra Eala +175 TBC TBC

Odds from BetMGM (more will be added when available).

Katie Volynets vs Alexandra Eala prediction

Eala at 2024 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Volynets is the more seasoned pro and has operated at a higher level. Eala has not yet progressed from qualifying at any tournament this year, while the American's best performance of the season was a Round of 16 loss to 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. She did, however, take the first set from the Russian 6-2, before losing the next two.

Eala will need to produce her very best tennis to stay in the match, but Volynets, who is some 70 places higher in the rankings should prevail.

Pick: The serve and volley specialist Volynets will be too strong for her opponent and win in straight sets.

