Miami Open 2025: Magda Linette vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Magda Linette vs Jasmine Paolini

Date: March 25, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Magda Linette vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Magda Linette at the Miami Open. Source: Getty

Linette has been in brilliant form at the Miami Open and has been on a winning spree. She got past 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round and then pulled off a stunning performance to stun third seed Coco Gauff in the fourth round. Linette cruised to a 6-4, 6-4 to register one of the biggest upsets in the women’s draw and is looking in good shape going into the quarterfinals.

Linette’s win over Gauff was her first win over a top-10 player this season and Gauff is also the highest-ranked player she has beaten. The win made Linette the second-oldest player in 16 years to clinch her first WTA 1000 win over an opponent ranked in top-five. The Polish tennis player also became the third-oldest woman this century to reach the Miami Open quarterfinals for the first time.

Jasmine Paolini, like Linette, also comes into this contest after beating a former Grand Slam champion. The Italian registered a stunning comeback win over Naomi Osaka to prevail 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in their fourth-round clash. This was Paolini’s first win against a former Grand Slam champion and it also marked the first time she had secured three consecutive victories this season.

Her win against Osaka saw Paolini book her first quarterfinal berth of the season as her previous best performance on the singles circuit was reaching the third round at the Australian Open and BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Ranked seventh in the world, Paolini is the higher-ranked player going into this contest and will look to capitalize on that as she looks to win her career’s third singles title.

Magda Linette vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Magda Linette holds a slight edge in terms of their head-to-head stats as she leads 2-1. Jasmine Paolini had beaten her Polish opponent at the 2024 Summer Olympics, but it was Linette who won their last contest at the 2024 China Open in straight sets.

Magda Linette vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Magda Linette vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Jasmine Paolini celebrates her win over Naomi Osaka. Source: Getty

Magda Linette will fancy her chances going into this exciting clash against Jasmine Paolini. The 33-year-old is playing in her career’s second WTA 1000 quarterfinal and the fact that she beat the same opponent whom she lost to in her first appearance - Coco Gauff - will serve as a massive boost. It was also her career’s first win over a top-five-ranked opponent, so she will back herself.

Paolini is also high on momentum as she recently ousted Osaka. However, she is coming off a gruelling three-setter, so her recovery will play a big role. Though she is the higher-ranked player as compared to Linette, the latter had won their last match-up, so Linette will be the favourite going into this match.

Pick: Magda Linette to win in three sets.

