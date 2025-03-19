Miami Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Jordan Thompson

Date: TBD

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Marcos Giron vs Jordan Thompson preview

The opening round of the 2025 Miami Open will have Marcos Giron take on Jordan Thompson in an exciting encounter.

Giron, the home favorite, comes into the tournament having staged a solid run at the first stop of Sunshine Double: Indian Wells. He scored big wins over the likes of Casper Ruud and Alexei Popyrin en-route to the fourth round.

Besides, the American has made the quarterfinals at all other Tour-level events that he has played this season to hold an overall win-loss record of 10-5.

Thompson is looking to redisover lost form. (Source: Getty)

Thompson, meanwhile, will be looking to rediscover lost form. He has not won back-to-back since the season’s opening event at Brisbane and has a 3-3 win-loss record for the year. His last two matches have been losses to Nuno Borges and Corentin Moutet and he will be keen on ending the streak. He has only played in one tournament, Indian Wells, since the Australian Open.

Marcos Giron vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Thompson leads Giron by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The 29-year-old defeated his opponent in their lone career encounter at Sydney back in 2022.

Marcos Giron vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jordan Thompson Marcos Giron

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Marcos Giron vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Giron has a negative win-loss record at Miami. (Source: Getty)

Neither Marcos Giron nor Jordan Thompson have had their biggest success at the Miami Open. Both, in fact, have a losing record at the venue.

It is understandable since the quick courts in Miami favor the more explosive players, while these two rely on their solid baseline games and defensive prowess to win matches.

Giron, however, has the stronger serve of the two. Winning a few more easy points in that department could bolster his overall game. He has also been in good touch of late.

While things won’t be easy against Thompson, who can really test an opponent’s patience with his ability to send many balls back and with varying spins no less, the American should be able to come through if he can keep his error count in check.

Prediction: Giron to win in three sets.

