Miami Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Kimberly Birrell preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Marta Kostyuk vs (Q) Kimberl Birrell

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Marta Kostyuk vs Kimberly Birrell preview

In picture: Marta Kostyuk (Getty)

23rd-seeded Marta Kostyuk will begin her 2025 Miami Open campaign with a second-round clash against Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell. Kostyuk has had an indifferent season so far, winning eight of her fifteen matches. She began her year with two successive losses after which she reached the third round at the Australian Open. She lost 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Paula Badosa.

The Ukrainian player's best result came at the Qatar Open, where she reached the last eight before losing 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova. In the first leg of the Sunshine Double, Kostyuk reached the fourth round at Indian Wells, going down 3-6, 2-6 against Zheng Qinwen.

Kimberly Birrell has a 7-5 win/loss record in 2025. The Australian reached two quarterfinals at the Brisbane International and the Singapore Open. She lost 6-4, 1-6, 5-7 against Anhelina Kalinina in Brisbane and lost 6-7 (2), 6-7 (4) against Ann Li in Singapore.

At the Miami Open, Birrell began her campaign in the qualifiers. She won 6-4, 6-3 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of qualifying and then won by a similar scoreline against Harriet Dart to enter the main draw. In the main draw, she began her tournament with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Anastasia Potapova in the first round after saving a match point.

Marta Kostyuk vs Kimberly Birrell head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.

Marta Kostyuk vs Kimberly Birrell odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk -250 TBD TBD Kimberly Birrell +195 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marta Kostyuk vs Kimberly Birrell prediction

Kostyuk has a 57 percent win rate on hard courts in her career. Her only WTA singles career title came on this surface when she won the 2023 ATX Open. However, she has a poor record in Miami, winning only two matches before this edition.

Birrell has yet to win a title on the WTA Tour. However, her only final came on a hard court as she reached the final of the Japan Women's Open, but lost to Suzan Lamens. Kostyuk will be the favorite as she is the seeded player and has more experience playing at the WTA 1000 level.

Pick- Kostyuk to win in straight sets

