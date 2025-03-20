Miami Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Linda Noskova

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

McCartney Kessler vs Linda Noskova preview

McCartney Kessler at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Two rising stars of the 2025 season, McCartney Kessler and Linda Noskova, will lock horns against each other in the second round of Miami Open 2025.

In the first round, Kessler defeated Marie Bouzkova in a close match that continued for two hours and 41 minutes. The American won the opening set but the Czech bounced back to clinch the second set and force the match into a decider. Kessler did well to eventually register a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win and reach the second round of the Miami Open.

The World No. 48 performed underwhelmingly at Indian Wells, getting eliminated by top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second round. Overall, she has had a decent seasoon, winning the Hobart International while reaching the final of the ATX Open.

On the other hand, Noskova received a bye in the first round because of her seeding. Before entering the Sunshine Double, the Czech had a stellar bout in the Middle East. Even though she did not win a title, she caused many upsets and made deep runs in the tournaments.

The World No. 31, defeated the second seed Paula Badosa in straight sets en route to the semifinal round of the Abu Dhabi Open. Then in Doha, reaching the third round of the WTA 1000 event, she beat 15th seed Donna Vekic in the first round, again in straight sets. Finally in Dubai, she was successful in overcoming Diana Shnaider and Jessica Pegula before reaching the quarterfinals.

McCartney Kessler vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between Kessler and Noskova on the WTA Tour, with the Czech winning their previous encounter 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 at last year's Australian Open.

McCartney Kessler vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games McCartney Kessler +130 +1.5 (-200) Under 21.5 (-110) Linda Noskova -165 -1.5 (+135) Over 21.5 (-130)

(Odds sourced by BetMGM)

McCartney Kessler vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Kessler has consciously started to play ultra-aggressive this season, which has been a key factor behind her results. When the 25-year-old defeated Coco Gauff in Dubai, she negated Gauff’s power by counter-punching and eventually won the match in straight sets. If she manages to replicate that in this match as well, it will be difficult for Noskova to find ways against the home favorite.

Meanwhile, Noskova’s power lies in playing flat from the beginning of her career. The 30th seed will play on her strengths, which are powerful groundstrokes. It will all boil down to who manages to keep the number of unforced errors as low as possible.

Kessler holds a slight edge over Noskova, backed by a stronger win-loss record in the season so far. Additionally, the crowd will also be supporting their local player, and this should see the American just about pip the Czech to a place in the third round in Miami.

Pick: McCartney Kessler to win in three sets.

