Miami Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (WC) Hailey Baptiste

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will take on Hailey Baptiste in the third round of the Miami Open 2025.

Osaka staged a comeback to beat Yulia Starodubtseva 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in her opener here. She was up against 24th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round. The four-time Major champion wrestled control of the first set in no time, breaking her opponent's serve twice to take the set.

Osaka was cruising along nicely in the second set as well, gaining an early break of serve to put herself in the driver's seat. She stepped up to serve for the match at 5-3, only to get broken. However, it wasn't the start of a comeback from Samsonova. The former World No. 1 broke back immediately in the next game for a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Baptiste needed three sets to get past Olga Danilovic in the first round. She took on 12th seed Daria Kasatkina for a spot in the third round. The American found herself on the backfoot after losing the first set.

Baptiste struck first in the second set to go up a break, though Kasatkina was quick to level the score with a break of her own. The former snagged another break of serve and remained ahead this time to clinch the set. The two went toe-to-toe in the third set, though the American pulled away in the end with a three-game run for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win.

Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Osaka leads Baptiste 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous meeting at this year's ASB Classic in three sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Naomi Osaka vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Hailey Baptiste at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After an error-strewn performance against Starodubtseva in the first round, Osaka cleaned up her act against Samsonova. Everything fell into place against the Russian, from her serve to her ground game. Failing to serve out the match was the only flaw but she broke back immediately to get the job done.

Baptiste's win over Kasatkina was her third against a top 20 player. She has also advanced to the third round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the second time in her career. She gave Osaka a tough time for a while when they met earlier this year in Auckland.

However, after losing the first set in a tie-break, Osaka dropped only three more games for the rest of the match. If the latter displays the same level that she did in the previous round, then it's going to be quite tough for Baptiste to keep up with her rival.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

