Miami Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (24) Liudmila Samsonova

Date: March 20, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning the second set against Yuliia Starodubtseva of the Ukraine during their match on Day 1 of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will face the 24th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Thursday, 20 March. The winner of this match will face the winner of Daria Kasatkina and Hailey Baptiste in the third round.

Osaka made a great comeback to win her first round match against Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva, as she lost the first set 3-6 and was 2-4 down in the second set, but won 10 out of the next 13 games to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

She has a 7-3 win-loss record in 2025, as she reached the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland and retired after winning the first set against Clara Tauson. She also retired in her third round match against Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open.

Osaka missed the tournaments in February due to an injury and returned at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she lost the first round 4-6, 4-6 against Camila Osorio.

On the other hand, 26-year-old Samsonova reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last week. She defeated the 12th seed Daria Kasatkina in the third round and sixth seed Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round, before losing to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

World No. 21 Samsonova has a 9-7 win-loss record in 2025 and her best result was reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International in January, where she had beaten the World No. 8 Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals.

Liudmila Samsonova plays a forehand against Aryna Sabalenka in their quarterfinal match during the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Naomi Osaka and Liudmila Samsonova are level 1-1 in the head-to-head record. They met twice last year and Osaka won their first meeting 7-5, 6-3 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Their second meeting was also at a WTA 1000 event, the Madrid Open, which Samsonova won 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka -125 TBD TBD Liudmila Samsonova +100 TBD TBD

(Odds source: BetMGM)

Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Four-time Grand Slam champion, Osaka has a 15-7 win-loss record at the Miami Open and her best result was reaching the final here in 2022, when she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Osaka has not lost before the third round at the Miami Open since 2018 and she would be the favorite to win this match, especially after a great comeback in the previous match. She would also have the psychological edge against her opponent, having beaten her in their only previous meeting on the hard court.

Samsonova has a 3-4 win-loss record in Miami and her best result at the tournament is reaching the third round twice, in 2021 and 2023. In 2022 and 2024 she failed to win any match in Miami.

She has a 35-31 win-loss record in the WTA 1000 events and her best result was reaching the finals of the Canadian Open and China Open in 2023.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets

