Miami Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs (LL) Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the third round of the Miami Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Djokovic received a bye into the second round here, where he took on Rinky Hijikata in his first match at the venue since 2019. He blitzed through the opening set, dishing out a bagel to his opponent to claim the set. The second set was competitive, though the Serb put on a clinic in the tie-break to win the match 6-0, 7-6 (1).

Ugo Carabelli initially lost in the qualifying rounds but found a place in the main draw as a lucky loser, thus making his Masters 1000 debut. He made the most of his second shot, beating Brandon Holt 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round. He was up against 32nd seed Alex Michelsen in the second round.

Ad

The first set went down to the wire, with Michelsen gaining the upper hand in the tie-break to take the set. He broke Ugo Carabelli's serve to begin the second set, though the latter broke back immediately to remain hot on his tail. The Argentine broke his opponent's serve once again in the final game of the set to force a decider.

Ugo Carabelli was quick off the blocks in the third set, racing to a 3-0 lead. He didn't allow Michelsen to catch up to him, wrapping up a 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-3 comeback win.

Ad

Novak Djokovic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic

-2500 +1.5 (-500) Over 18.5 (-145) Camilo Ugo Carabelli +900 -1.5 (+290) Under 18.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli prediction

Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Djokovic made a victorious return in Miami and also snapped a three-match losing skid with his win over Hijikata. He didn't drop his serve even once during the match. This marked his first match without losing his serve since beating Gael Monfils in the second round of the Brisbane International, a gap of eight matches.

Ad

This has been a memorable Masters 1000 debut for Ugo Carabelli, reaching the third round at this level in his first-ever main appearance. However, his dream run is likely to end in the next round. He has been pushed to three sets in all of his matches in Miami, including the qualifying rounds.

Ugo Carabelli rallied from a set down to win both of his main draw matches. While he has shown immense grit to get this far, that won't be enough against one of the very best in the business. Djokovic seems to have found his mojo once again and he would be keen to ride this wave of momentum until the very end.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis