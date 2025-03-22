Miami Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs (LL) Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Date: March 23, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Novak Djokovic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview
24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the third round of the Miami Open 2025.
Djokovic received a bye into the second round here, where he took on Rinky Hijikata in his first match at the venue since 2019. He blitzed through the opening set, dishing out a bagel to his opponent to claim the set. The second set was competitive, though the Serb put on a clinic in the tie-break to win the match 6-0, 7-6 (1).
Ugo Carabelli initially lost in the qualifying rounds but found a place in the main draw as a lucky loser, thus making his Masters 1000 debut. He made the most of his second shot, beating Brandon Holt 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round. He was up against 32nd seed Alex Michelsen in the second round.
The first set went down to the wire, with Michelsen gaining the upper hand in the tie-break to take the set. He broke Ugo Carabelli's serve to begin the second set, though the latter broke back immediately to remain hot on his tail. The Argentine broke his opponent's serve once again in the final game of the set to force a decider.
Ugo Carabelli was quick off the blocks in the third set, racing to a 3-0 lead. He didn't allow Michelsen to catch up to him, wrapping up a 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-3 comeback win.
Novak Djokovic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Novak Djokovic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Novak Djokovic vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli prediction
Djokovic made a victorious return in Miami and also snapped a three-match losing skid with his win over Hijikata. He didn't drop his serve even once during the match. This marked his first match without losing his serve since beating Gael Monfils in the second round of the Brisbane International, a gap of eight matches.
This has been a memorable Masters 1000 debut for Ugo Carabelli, reaching the third round at this level in his first-ever main appearance. However, his dream run is likely to end in the next round. He has been pushed to three sets in all of his matches in Miami, including the qualifying rounds.
Ugo Carabelli rallied from a set down to win both of his main draw matches. While he has shown immense grit to get this far, that won't be enough against one of the very best in the business. Djokovic seems to have found his mojo once again and he would be keen to ride this wave of momentum until the very end.
Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.
