Miami Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs (14) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: March 28, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Six-time Miami Open champion hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic will face last year's finalist Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the summit clash of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday, March 28.

The fourth seed had endured a slow start to his season this year, losing in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International before going on a three-match losing streak after a semifinal retirement at the Australian Open due to a right hamstring injury. The Serb has made plenty of amends in Miami, though, not having dropped a single set en route to the semifinals.

The 24-time Major winner's quarterfinal victory against 24th-seeded Sebastian Korda was comprehensive, as he overcame the American 6-3, 7-6(4) in one hour and 24 minutes. The 37-year-old looks to break the men's record for most singles triumphs at the Miami Open, having won the tournament in 2007, 2011-12, and 2014-16. More importantly, he also has a date with destiny this week as he can join Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors as the only players to have won at least 100 tour-level singles titles.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, also struggled with physical issues in the first two months of 2025. Hip and back injuries forced the Bulgarian to retire midway through his matches in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Dubai. That said, while the former World No. 3 has reached at least the semifinals in Miami for the second consecutive year, he was visibly not in good shape after his three-set win against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals earlier on Tuesday (March 25).

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

The fourth seed leads the 14th seed by a huge margin of 12-1 in their head-to-head meetings. Since losing to the Bulgarian at the 2013 Madrid Masters, the Serb has notched 10 consecutive wins over him. More notably, while the two players have met at three of the four Majors and six of the 1000-level events, this will be their first-ever clash at the Miami Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov hits a forehand in Miami | Image Source: Getty

Djokovic had trouble with generating power on his groundstrokes recently. However, the World No. 5 has seemingly put his shotmaking issues behind him this week in Miami. Known for his redirection ability on his famed two-handed backhand, the 24-time Major winner has been a formidable force from that wing. Moreover, he has also been hitting his spots on serve, making him the favorite to reach his first Miami Open final since 2016.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, has also played with conviction in Miami, as his fast-paced game gels well with the fast hardcourts at Hard Rock Stadium. That said, his physical conditioning will likely be suspect during his encounter against the fourth seed. Keeping that in mind, and the fact that the former World No. 1 will be eager to undermine his single-handed backhand during cross-court rallies, the six-time champion should reach the title match in Florida relatively unscathed.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

