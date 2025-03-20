Miami Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Rinky Hijikata preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs Rinky Hijikata

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Novak Djokovic vs Rinky Hijikata preview

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Botic van de Zandschulp Netherlands during the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the first round of the Miami Open on Friday, 21 March. The winner of this match will face the winner of Alex Michelsen and Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the third round.

The Serb will look to end his three-match losing streak, which started at the 2025 Australian Open when he retired after losing the first set against Alexander Zverev in the semifinal.

37-year-old Djokovic lost in the first round of the Qatar Open against Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 2-6, and suffered a second-round loss against Botic van de Zandschulp, 2-6, 6-3, 1-6 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Djokovic, who is chasing his 100th ATP title, has not reached a final in 2025 yet and has a 7-4 win-loss record this season.

World No. 86 Hijikata reached the second round after a thrilling battle against another Serb, Hamad Medjedovic. The young Serb served for the match at 5-4 in the third set but Hijikata held his nerves and won the match 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Hijikata has a 5-7 win-loss record in 2025 and has not won two consecutive matches at any ATP Tour event since January.

Rinky Hijikata of Australia returns a shot against Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia during their match on Day 2 of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic vs Rinky Hijikata head-to-head

Novak Djokovic defeated Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-3 in their only previous meeting, which was in the first round of the 2025 Brisbane International.

Novak Djokovic vs Rinky Hijikata odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Novak Djokovic TBD TBD TBD Rinky Hijikata TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Novak Djokovic vs Rinky Hijikata prediction

Six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic will make his first appearance at the event since 2019. He will also look to break Andre Agassi's record of winning the Miami Open six times.

The Serb has a 409-91 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events, which means he is only one win away from leveling Rafael Nadal's all-time record of most wins in the Masters 1000 events.

Djokovic would also complete 50 wins at the Miami Open, as he has 44 wins at the event and could reach the milestone by winning the titles.

The 24-year-old Hijikata has won only five matches at the Masters 1000 events in his career so far and has never reached the third round of a Masters 1000 event in his career yet.

The Australian will hope to have a better start so that he can cause some trouble for the 24-time Grand Slam winner, otherwise, it will be a one-sided match in Djokovic's favor.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets

