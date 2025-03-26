Miami Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs (24) Sebastian Korda

Date: March 26, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda preview

The Serb in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic will take on 24th seed Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. Whoever wins this fixture, will face either 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov or 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals of the Masters 1000 event.

Djokovic has won ten out of 14 matches so far in the 2025 season and looks to be getting his groove back after a shaky start. The Serb received a walkover to the second round of the Miami Open and started his campaign with a 6-0, 7-6(1) win over Rinky Hijikata. He followed this up with a 6-1, 7-6(1) victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli to reach the fourth round.

Here, the Serb faced Lorenzo Musetti and registered a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 win to book his place in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Sebastian Korda has won six out of ten matches so far in the 2025 season, most notably reaching the final of the Adelaide International. The 24-year-old entered the Miami Open after an early exit in Indian Wells.

Korda received a bye to the second round of the Masters 1000 event due to his seeding and here, he beat compatriot Eliot Spizzirri 6-2, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The American put on a fine performance to beat the Greek 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach the fourth round, where he faced Gael Monfils.

Korda won the first set 6-4 before the Frenchman founced back to take the second set 6-2 and force the match into a decider. The 24-year-old eventually took the third set to register a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 and reach the quarterfinals of the Miami Open for the second time in his career.

Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The only prior encounter between tthe two came in the final of the 2023 Adelaide International, with the Serb saving a championship point en route to a 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Bets Novak Djokovic -425 -1.5 (-160) Over 21.5 (-145) Sebastian Korda +310 +1.5 (+110) Under 21.5 (+100)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Djokovic looks in good touch in Miami, having not lost a set so far, and after his dominant win over Lorenzo Musetti, the Serb will be heavily favored to beat Korda. That said, the American is a pretty formidable opponent and is capable of putting up more than a tough fight.

Djokovic has won 96 out of 120 points on his first serve at the Miami Open so far, fetching 20 aces. The Serb has also producing 55 winners while producing 48 unforced errors. He looks to be gradually rediscovering his form and will look to go all out attacking from the start.

Korda's first-serve numbers have been pretty decent so far in Miami, having won 100 out of 130 points (76.9%), with 19 aces to his name. He has produced 60 winners but has also hit 88 unforced errors. The American cannot afford too many of the latter against someone of the 24-time Grand Slam champion's quality and experience, and will have to produce as balanced a performance as he can.

Korda has an effective serve which will no doubt be put to test by arguably the greatest returner in tennis history. The American previously gave Djokovic a run for his money in a year he won three Grand Slams and is capable of doing the same in Miami. However, given the Serb's current run of form, there is a good chance of him coming out on top and reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open for the first time since 2016.

Pick: Djokovic to win in three sets.

