Miami Open 2025: Olga Danilovic vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Olga Danilovic vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: March 18, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Round of 128

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Olga Danilovic vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Transylvania Open 2025 - WTA 250 Tournament - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Olga Danilovic will face World No. 98 Hailey Baptiste in the first round of the Miami Open presented by Itau on Tuesday, March 18. Both players suffered early exits at last week's BNP Paribas Open, with Baptiste losing to fellow American Danielle Collins, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6 in the Round of 64, while Danilovic was beaten 2-6, 3-6 by World No. 63 Viktoriya Tomova in the Round of 128.

Baptiste has a winning 20-15 record on hard courts over the past 12 months, but the 23-year-old has failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 in any tournament. The American's best showing was at the Singapore Open in January when she lost to Kimberly Birrell in three sets. She did extend Laura Siegemund at the Australian Open in the first round but was again beaten over the long route.

Meanwhile, Danilovic matched her best Major performance in January, reaching the fourth round before losing to 11th seed Paula Badosa. Since then, the Serb has suffered at the hands of Tomova, who ousted her from the Winners Open and Indian Wells, in straight sets on both occasions.

Olga Danilovic vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Olga Danilovic and Hailey Baptiste have played once on the Tour back in 2020 on the Rancho Santa Fe hard courts, where the American won 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Olga Danilovic vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Olga Danilovic -165 TBA TBA Hailey Baptiste +128 TBA TBA

Odds via BetMGM

Olga Danilovic vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

On paper, the encounter between Hailey Baptiste and Olga Danilovic is evenly matched. Baptiste has won four ITF titles in her career, whereas Danilovic has two ATP titles under her belt - in July 2018 in Moscow, defeating Anastasia Potapova in three sets in the final; and in the 2023 Open Villa de Madrid, beating Sara Sorribes Tormo in the final.

While Hailey came out on top in their previous and only matchup, their form this season has been relatively similar. However, Danilovic's run at the Australian Open, and her world ranking, suggest that if the Serb plays her best tennis, she can get past the American and advance to the next round.

Pick: Olga Danilovic to win in three sets.

