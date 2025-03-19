Miami Open 2025: Ons Jabeur vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (31) Ons Jabeur vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: March 20, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Ons Jabeur vs Katerina Siniakova preview

In Picture: Ons Jabeur (Getty)

31st-seeded Ons Jabeur will begin her campaign at the 2025 Miami Open when she takes on Katerina Siniakova in the second round. Jabeur has made a comeback on the Tour in 2025 after forgoing the second half of the last season due to injury.

The Tunisian player has an 11-7 record in the year so far. She began the season well, reaching the quarterfinals in Brisbane, losing 4-6, 6-7(2) against Mirra Andreeva. The former World No. 2 reached two more quarterfinals in the Middle East swing at the Abu Dhabi Open and at the Qatar Open. She lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-7(4) to Elena Rybakina in the former and 2-6, 2-6 against Jelena Ostapenko in the latter. Being seeded, Jabeur got a bye in the first round in Miami.

Siniakova's singles record this year is not that good at 6-7 win/loss. Barring two events, the Czech player exited all events in the first round itself. Her best outing was at the Transylvania Open, where she reached the semifinals but had to retire from her match against Lucia Bronzetti.

However, the current No. 1 doubles player has been in tremendous form in her favorite format in 2025. Along with Taylor Townsend, she has already won the Australian Open and the WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships. At the Miami Open, she began her singles campaign with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(4) win against Yue Yuan in the first round.

Ons Jabeur vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Siniakova has a 5-2 lead in the head-to-head against Jabeur. The last time they met was at the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships, with Jabeur winning 6-2, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur vs Katerina Siniakova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -185 TBD TBD Katerina Siniakova +140 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Jabeur has a 56 percent win rate on hard courts in her career. She has reached four hard-court finals on the surface, including the 2022 US Open. Her only hard-court title came at the 2023 Ningbo Open when she won 6-2, 6-1 against Diana Shanider in the final.

Siniakova has a 45 percent win rate in singles on hard courts. The doubles specialist has three singles titles on the surface. Her last title on a hard court came in 2023 when she won the Jiangxi Open by defeating Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in the final.

Jabeur will be the favorite as she is the seeded player and has a better track record on faster surfaces, which will help her on a court like Miami.

Pick - Jabeur to win in straight sets

