Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 9, March 26

Six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic, world No. 2 Iga Swiatek and USA's Jessica Pegula will be in action on Day 9 of the Miami Open on Wednesday, 26 March. The top seed of men's singles Alexander Zverev will play his fourth round match.

Two quarterfinals of women's singles, two quarterfinals of men's singles and the last fourth round match will be played on Day. The men's doubles and women's doubles matches will be played as well.

Novak Djokovic will face Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals in Miami - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda's match is going to be interesting, as the Serbian has never lost in the quarterfinals at the tournament in the past. It will be their first meeting since the 24-time Grand Slam champion defeated the American in the final of the 2023 Adelaide International.

The last American left in the women's singles draw, Jessica Pegula, will also play in the evening session, where she will lock horns with an in-form Emma Raducanu.

Let's have a detailed look at the schedule of the ninth day of the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 8 of Miami Open 2025

Stadium

Starts at 1:00 PM local time

Alexandra Eala (WC) vs (2) Iga Swiatek

Not Before 3:00 PM local time

(1) Alexander Zverev vs (17) Arthur Fils

Followed by

(23) Francisco Cerundolo vs (14) Grigor Dimitrov

Not Before 7:00 PM local time

Emma Raducanu vs (4) Jessica Pegula

Not Before 8:30 PM

(24) Sebastian Korda vs (4) Novak Djokovic

Grandstand

Starts At 1:00 PM local time

(6) Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool vs Yuki Bhambri/Nuno Borges

Followed by

(1) Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs (7) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni

Followed by

Christian Harrison/Evan King vs (5) Nikola Mektic/Michael Venus

Butch Buchholz

Starts At 1:00 PM local time

Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider vs Ekaterina Alexandrova/Peyton Stearns

Followed By

Jiang Xinyu/Wu Fang-hsien vs Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai

Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch Day 9 of the Masters 1000 event in Miami on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony LIV

Match timings

The day session matches on all courts, Stadium, Grandstand and Butch Buchholz will start at 1:00 PM local time, whereas the evening session matches will be played only on the Stadium court only. The evening session matches will start at 7:00 PM local time.

