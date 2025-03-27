Miami Open 2025 Semifinal: Jessica Pegula vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (WC) Alexandra Eala

Date: March 27, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Jessica Pegula vs Alexandra Eala preview

Jessica Pegula of the United States reacts to defeating Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in the quarter-final on Day 9 of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula will face the wildcard from the Phillippines, Alexandra Eala, in the semifinals of the Miami Open on Thursday, 27 March. Both players will be looking to reach the final in Miami for the first time.

Pegula ended Emma Raducanu's run in the quarterfinals with 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2. She also defeated her compatriot Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-4 in the second round and her closest match was against the 32nd seed Anna Kalinskaya in the third round, as the American won 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(7).

Pegula won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3 against Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round. She has a 19-5 win-loss record in 2025, and this is her third semifinal of the season, as she lost in the final of the Adelaide International and won the ATX Open in Austin.

On the other hand, Eala stunned the five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5, in the quarterfinals. She has reached the semifinals without dropping a set in Miami.

World No. 140 Eala started her campaign with 6-3, 7-6(3) win against USA's Katie Volynets. She defeated the 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(2), 7-5 in the second round.

Eala stunned this year's Australian Open champion Madison Keys in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 in the third round. She received a walkover against Paula Badosa in the fourth round.

Alexandra Eala celebrates after beating Iga Swiatek in Miami - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head

Jessica Pegula and Alexandra Eala have never met before on the WTA Tour.

Jessica Pegula vs Alexandra Eala odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Jessica Pegula -625 TBD TBD Alexandra Eala +400 TBD TBD

Jessica Pegula vs Alexandra Eala prediction

Jessica Pegula has reached the semifinals in Miami for the third time in the last four years. She lost to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 semifinal and Elena Rybakina in the 2023 semifinal, so she would be hoping that it would be third time lucky for her.

Pegula also has a chance to become the American No. 1 by winning the Miami Open, as she has 5536 points in the live WTA rankings and World No. 3 Coco Gauff has 6063 points. Pegula can earn 260 more points by winning the semifinal and she could have a total of 6146 points if she lifts the Miami Open trophy.

19-year-old Eala broke into the Top 100 for the first time after reaching the semifinals in Miami. The youngster is No. 75 in the live WTA rankings and could become world No. 51 with a win against Pegula.

Eala, who warned her career's first Top 5 win against Keys and second Top 5 win against Swiatek, would need some luck to reach her career's first WTA final at a WTA-1000 event, but Pegula is far more experienced and is the favorite to win this match against Eala.

Prediction: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets

